Man Killed in Northwest Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Northwest, DC.

On Sunday, November 19, 2023, at approximately 3:08 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 2100 block of 8th Street, Northwest, for the report of an unconscious person inside of a parking garage. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Anwar Wingate, of Forestville, MD.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 23189485

###