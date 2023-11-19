Submit Release
News Search

There were 253 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,444 in the last 365 days.

Man Killed in Northwest Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Northwest, DC.

 

On Sunday, November 19, 2023, at approximately 3:08 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 2100 block of 8th Street, Northwest, for the report of an unconscious person inside of a parking garage. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene.

 

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Anwar Wingate, of Forestville, MD.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

 

CCN: 23189485

###

 

You just read:

Man Killed in Northwest Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more