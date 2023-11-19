Statement by the Prime Minister on the 110th Grey Cup

CANADA, November 19 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement congratulating the Montréal Alouettes on winning the 110th Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ontario:

“After a long and arduous season, I extend my congratulations to the Montréal Alouettes for their victory and becoming the 2023 Grey Cup champions.

“The Grey Cup is one of Canada’s most important sporting events and is watched from coast to coast to coast. This year’s Grey Cup was hosted in Hamilton, Ontario, the home of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. Hamilton has a long history with the Grey Cup and Canadian football, having hosted 11 Grey Cup games since 1909. It couldn’t be more appropriate that Hamilton was selected as this year’s host of the championship game and close out the 65th official season of the Canadian Football League (CFL).

“Today, I recognize both the Montréal Alouettes and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for their achievements this season. Their athleticism, teamwork, and determination are sources of inspiration to all Canadians and something they can be very proud of.

“To the players, coaches, fans, and everyone at the CFL, I thank you for a remarkable season. And to the people and City of Hamilton, I am grateful for your hosting of this year’s Grey Cup championship – it is one to remember.”