Sport Show and Cycle Expo unite to present a synergistic showcase

VIETNAM, November 20 - HÀ NỘI — The highly anticipated Vietnam Sport Show 2023, organised by VINEXAD, will feature 250 exhibitors showcasing a wide range of cutting-edge sports products and innovative solutions, captivating both visitors and participants.

Taking place from December 7 to 9 at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Center in HCM City, the event will present 350 booths from 12 countries and territories. With a focus on Sportswear, Outdoor & Leisure, Health & Fitness, and Sporting Goods & Facilities, attendees can explore the latest trends, innovations, and business opportunities in these key categories.

The event is anticipated to welcome over 10,000 visitors over the course of three days.

Vietnam Sport Show 2023 offers unparalleled networking opportunities, connecting industry leaders, suppliers, and professionals from around the world. It serves as the ultimate platform for forging valuable connections and partnerships within the sports and outdoor sector. Furthermore, the B2B matchmaking sessions at the expo is designed to facilitate meaningful connections, allowing participants to explore potential collaborations, source products, and stay updated on industry trends.

The Vietnam Sport Show 2023 will be held concurrently with the Vietnam Cycle Expo, creating an extraordinary synergy between the two events. The Vietnam Cycle Expo is an exciting exhibition dedicated to bicycles and accessories, attracting cycling enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.

The convergence of the Vietnam Sport Show and Vietnam Cycle Expo promises attendees a comprehensive experience, where they can explore a myriad of sports and fitness-related products alongside the latest trends and innovations in the cycling industry. This unique combination offers a diverse range of offerings, catering to the interests of sports enthusiasts, fitness professionals, and cycling enthusiasts. — VNS