Governor Abbott, President Trump Serve Thanksgiving Meals To Operation Lone Star Service Members In Edinburg

TEXAS, November 19 - November 19, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and the 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump today thanked and served meals to over 240 Texas National Guard soldiers, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers, and other service members stationed on the border over Thanksgiving for Operation Lone Star (OLS) in Edinburg.

“Texas is forever grateful for our brave service members who work day and night to protect and defend our state and our nation,” said Governor Abbott. “I am proud to be with President Trump here today to thank the thousands of Texas National Guard soldiers and DPS troopers who are stationed along the border for Operation Lone Star to respond to President Biden’s border crisis. This Thanksgiving as they are away from their families and loved ones, may we remember the sacrifices these brave men and women in uniform make every day to ensure the safety and security of all Texans and Americans.”

The Governor and President Trump were joined by DPS Director Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, DPS Officers Association President Richard L. Jankovsky, Texas Border Czar Banks, and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd in thanking OLS service members for their tireless work and around-the-clock efforts to secure the border and keep Texans—and Americans—safe.

Prior to serving meals with President Trump, Governor Abbott received a briefing on OLS vehicles and border security assets Texas deployed to stem the flood of illegal immigration, deadly drugs like fentanyl, and dangerous weapons pouring into Texas from Mexico.