Looking beyond Closing the Gap

Closing the gap in Indigenous education will require shifting the focus away from problem centric research to strengths-based approaches, according to a leading expert.

La Trobe University will host guest speaker Associate Professor Marnee Shay in the second instalment of the Indigenous Education Forum to be held in Bendigo on 21 November.

‘Lessons from Strength-Based Approaches in Indigenous Education for Deadly Futures’ will explore how problems and discourses of pathology have inadvertently impacted research policy and practice in Indigenous education.

Associate Professor Shay is a Chief Investigator on the first Indigenous-led Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence, ‘Indigenous Futures’ (2023-2029).

The forum will share examples of Associate Professor Shay’s research program that has successfully applied strengths-based approaches, while providing residents with an opportunity to engage in strategies for research and practice in education at various levels.

This forum is coordinated by Dr Scott Alterator, Director of Indigenous Education Futures at La Trobe University’s School of Education.

“Associate Professor Marnee Shay offers a significant contribution to education across Australia,” Dr Alterator said.

“Education responses must balance the need for evidence driven strategies, while ensuring a strengths-based approach to research and practice.”

Event details

The forum will be held at the La Trobe Art Institute, 121 View Street Bendigo, on Tuesday 21 November between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

Entry is free, but guests must reserve a spot .

