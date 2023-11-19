PM and PG2023 Minister leads by example in supporting Team Solomon. 

As the country is well on its way to delivering one of the most successful continental multi-sport events for Oceania countries and territories, (the XVII Pacific Games), Prime Minister and Minister responsible for this year’s Pacific Games, Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP, demonstrate his support for Team Solomon with his physical presence among football diehards at Lawson Tama stadium cheering on the men’s national football side against Samoa, both teams first showing.

Prime Minister Sogavare, Ministers and other passionate football supporters cheered on the home team alongside multitude of spectators for the game’s duration.

A second half goal by the national side was enough to set off wild celebrations on and off the Lawson Tama turf.

The Prime Minister had on many occasions urge all athletes and spectators of the Pacific Games to apply the theme of the 2023 Pacific Games; to Challenge themselves to perform and make our nation proud, Celebrate our successes, diversity, achievements, even disappointments and Unite in spirit.

Regardless of misinformation and shallow opinions about the games especially by a few foreign media, Solomon Islands is united and proudly tells its Games story to the world. The Games are a platform for promoting social cohesion, nation building and health and wellbeing, he punctuated.

“Sport is a very visible aspect of our society. If we perform well at regional or international levels, our reputation grows.”

Sports is the glue that holds the nation together. It binds and unites us. It brings the best out of us, as individuals and collectively as a nation, sums up Prime Minister Sogavare.

OPMC Press