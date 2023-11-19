Jenlyn: Team Solomon Flag bearer at the opening ceremony

Solomon Islands most prolific athlete Jenlyn Tegu will be the country’s official flag bearer for Team Solomon at the XVII Pacific Games 2023 opening ceremony set to open on Sunday 19th, November 2023 at the National Stadium.

She has been Solomon Islands flag bearer in major tournaments since 2012 when she first led Team Solomon in the Olympics games and Pacific Games.

Wini is honored to lead the Team Solomon to march past in front of more than 10,000 people at home ground.

With the honor to carry the national flag she emphases the importance of oneness and supporting each other all through the two weeks of sporting events.

Having represented the country in four Pacific Games she is anticipating the 2023 Pacific Games will be exciting for her since this will be her first time to represent the country at home.

The Opening Ceremony will be held tomorrow at the newly built National Stadium at the Sports City complex next to King George Sixth school.

2023 Pacific Games Flag Bearer for Team Solomon Isalands, Jenlyn Wini

Team Solomon Press