XPONENTIAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Xponential Fitness, Inc. on Behalf of Xponential Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Xponential Fitness, Inc. (“Xponential” or the “Company”) (NYSE: XPOF) on behalf of Xponential stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Xponential has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

Xponential purports to be the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands and went public on July 21, 2021 at $12.00 per share. On April 6, 2022, an entity affiliated with Xponential's Chairman of the Board sold 5.175M shares at $20.00 per share in a secondary offering. On February 8, 2023, Xponential's founder and CEO, Anthony Geisler, and the Chairman's entity sold 5.75 million shares at $24.50 per share in another secondary equity offering.

Before the market opened on June 27, 2023, Fuzzy Panda Research published a report Xponential Fitness (XPOF) - "Abusive Franchisor That Is A House of Cards". The report alleges Geisler, "has a long history of misleading investors and business partners….We discovered XPOF is hiding the fact that many of their brands and franchisees are struggling."

On this news, Xponential's stock price has fallen intraday $7.62 per share to $17.51, a drop of 30.3% on very heavy volume.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Xponential shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: