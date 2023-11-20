FISKER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Fisker Inc. on Behalf of Fisker Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fisker Inc. (“Fisker” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FSR) on behalf of Fisker stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Fisker has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On November 8, 2023, Fisker announced that it was delaying the release of its third quarter 2023 financial results, which were due before markets opened that day, until after markets close on November 13, 2023. Fisker blamed the delay on the unexplained departure of its now-former Chief Accounting Officer on October 27, 2023 and the appointment of a replacement effective November 6, 2023.

On this news, Fisker's Class A common stock price fell $0.38 per share, or 8.7%, to close at $3.99 per share on November 8, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fisker shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com



