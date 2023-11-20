NIKOLA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nikola Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Nikola Corporation (“Nikola” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NKLA) in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Nikola securities between February 24, 2022 and September 7, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 12, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Click here to participate in the action.

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the Company maintained deficient safety and structural controls related to its manufacturing of battery components; (ii) the foregoing deficiencies rendered Nikola's vehicles unsafe to operate and thus unusable, thereby raising the likelihood of a product recall; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Nikola shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: