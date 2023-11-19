Top 7 Hybrid Cloud Job Scheduler in 2023

Enterprises need to leverage public and private cloud as well as on-premise and edge systems to address their business’s different data storage and computing needs. AIMultiple presents seven leading hybrid cloud automation solutions, each distinguished by their specific functionalities and benefits.

These tools are integral for managing and automating tasks across diverse cloud environments, catering to the varied requirements of businesses, from small enterprises to large corporations. The selection is geared towards providing comprehensive insights into the capabilities of each software, aiding in informed decision-making for businesses seeking to optimize their cloud-based operations and infrastructure.

Top 7 Hybrid Cloud Job Scheduler Comparision

Software Ratings* ActiveBatch 4.6 based on 246 reviews Redwood RunMyJobs 4.7 based on 148 reviews Nutanix Cloud Manager 4.3 based on 31 reviews CloudBolt Hybrid Cloud Management

4.3 based on 4 reviews Rackspace Hybrid Cloud 4.2 based on 26 reviews IBM Workload Automation 4.2 based on 22 reviews

*Ratings are based on Capterra and G2. The vendors are ranked according to their ratings and reviews except for ActiveBatch and RunMyJobs, as they are sponsors of AIMultiple.

How we choose top enterprise job scheduling software

In determining the top 7 job scheduling software for our study, we used these key public criteria:

Employee Count: There’s a link between a company’s earnings and its workforce size. Therefore, our attention is on firms with over 100 staff members. We used LinkedIn as a public source.

Client Testimonials: We prioritized providers with a track record of success, specifically those that have worked with at least one Fortune 500 company.

The chosen software were evaluated based on these criteria. Note that each software has at least one notable reference, but the total number of references did not influence their ranking, as it’s challenging to quantify such endorsements.

7 Hybrid Cloud Job Scheduler Analyzed

ActiveBatch Workload Automation

ActiveBatch enables the building and automation of workflows without extensive scripting. It optimizes IT operations with advanced scheduling, automation, and real-time monitoring. ActiveBatch also focuses on unified control for simplified compliance, with features like audit trails and access management integrations​​​​​​​​.

Redwood RunMyJobs

RunMyJobs accelerates full-stack automation with ready-to-deploy integrations and offers end-to-end visibility and control of automated business processes. It enables the automation of processes across various applications and environments, with features like real-time monitoring, predictive SLA notifications, and encryption for security. It also boasts a user-friendly interface and tools for creating new workflows without custom coding​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

Nutanix Cloud Manager

Nutanix is distinguished for combining public and private clouds, offering a hyper-converged infrastructure that simplifies cloud management. Its Prism interface enhances the management of cloud resources. Nutanix integrates with a range of enterprise applications and major public cloud platforms, making it a versatile option​​.

CloudBolt Hybrid Cloud Management

CloudBolt excels in automated provisioning streamlining cloud setup processes. It offers orchestration and automation capabilities, allowing deployment and management of IT resources across different environments. Its resource discovery feature, which ensures synchronization across platforms and compatibility with various cloud providers and ITSM tools, makes it a strong choice​​.

Rackspace Hybrid Cloud

This software is notable for its multi-cloud expertise, providing comprehensive management tools and services. Rackspace offers Fanatical Support for round-the-clock assistance and has extensive integrations with leading cloud platforms, databases, and application services​​.

IBM Workload Automation

IBM Workload Automation is a software solution designed to facilitate the automation and scheduling of business processes. It is a part of IBM’s broader suite of automation tools and is primarily used for automating complex workloads across various systems and applications. IBM Workload Automation is available for hybrid cloud environments. This compatibility is particularly significant as it allows organizations to leverage the benefits of both on-premises and cloud resources.

Embotics Snow Software

Embotics is renowned for its unified cloud management. It stands out for integrating and simplifying operations across multiple cloud platforms, offering a user-friendly service catalog and IT self-service options. It is especially effective in multi-cloud management and automation, featuring extensive integrations with major cloud providers and IT operations tools​​.

The Significance of Automation in Hybrid Cloud

Automation is the key to efficiently managing complex hybrid cloud environments. Here are some reasons why automation is essential in this context:

1. Resource Optimization:

In a hybrid cloud setup, resources need to be allocated and de-allocated dynamically based on workload demands. Automation ensures that resources are provisioned and de-provisioned efficiently, minimizing wastage and reducing costs.

2. Scalability:

Hybrid clouds are designed to scale resources up or down rapidly. Automation enables automatic scaling based on predefined rules, ensuring that applications can handle varying workloads without manual intervention.

3. Cost Reduction:

By automating routine tasks like resource provisioning, backup scheduling, and security compliance checks, organizations can reduce labor costs and optimize cloud spending.

4. Improved Reliability:

Automation helps in error reduction by eliminating manual configuration mistakes. It also facilitates disaster recovery and failover procedures, ensuring high availability and business continuity.

5. Security and Compliance:

Automated security protocols and compliance checks can be consistently applied across the hybrid cloud, reducing the risk of vulnerabilities and ensuring adherence to industry regulations.

Key Components of Hybrid Cloud Automation

To achieve effective hybrid cloud automation, several key components need to be in place:

1. Orchestration:

Orchestration tools help streamline and automate complex workflows involving multiple systems and processes. They enable the coordination of various tasks, such as provisioning virtual machines, configuring networks, and deploying applications.

2. Cloud Management Platform (CMP):

A CMP is a software solution that provides a unified interface for managing resources across both private and public clouds. It helps organizations gain visibility into their hybrid environment and control resource allocation.

3. Infrastructure as Code (IaC):

IaC allows organizations to define and manage infrastructure through code, enabling automation of resource provisioning and configuration. Tools like Terraform and Ansible are widely used for IaC in hybrid cloud environments.

4. Monitoring and Analytics:

Continuous monitoring and analytics tools are essential for tracking the performance and health of hybrid cloud resources. These tools can trigger automated responses to issues, ensuring optimal resource utilization.

5. Security and Compliance Automation:

Automating security practices and compliance checks is critical to maintaining a secure hybrid cloud environment. This includes tasks like vulnerability scanning, patch management, and access control.

