Syndicated Loans Market is Projected to Gain $3798.4 Billion by 2031, Growing at a 14.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global syndicated loans market is experiencing significant growth due to several factors, the rise in the development of large-scale projects around the world has led to a huge demand for syndicated loans from borrowers, leading to a growth of the global syndicated loans market. In addition, the outbreak of COVID-19 made it impossible for lenders to finance any project as losses were incurred due to the lockdown imposed by the government to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global syndicated loans market is expected to gather $3798.4 billion by 2031, having endorsed a value of $1018.7 billion in 2021, exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast timeframe. This report provides an in-depth examination of the top winning strategies, the most pertinent market developments, the size and projections, the value chain, the most significant investment pockets, the drivers and opportunities, the competitive landscape, and the regional analysis. It helps new market entrants, stakeholders, and top market players to implement the necessary plans and take the initiative to strengthen and grow their presence in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1018.7 Billion Market Size in 2031 $3798.4 Billion CAGR 14.2% No. of Pages in Report 368 Segments Covered Type, Use of Proceeds, Industry Vertical, and Region Drivers the rise in the development of large-scale projects around the world has led to a huge demand for syndicated loans from borrowers Opportunities Increasing demand for syndicated loans to construct dams, buildings, and finance road infrastructure facilities Restraints The high chance of syndicated personal loans becoming bad debt is rising due to the difficulty of the buyer repaying such a large sum of debt

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global syndicated loans market based on type, industry vertical, use of proceeds, and region. This report is presented with the help of two-dimensional and graphical representation, enabling an individual or an organization to benefit from approaching the highly profitable and swiftly expanding segments.

By type, the term loan segment held the highest market share in 2021, acquiring nearly two-fifths of the global syndicated loans market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. On the other hand, the underwritten transactions segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 15.6% from 2022 to 2031. The revolving loan and other segments are also discussed in the report.

By use of proceeds, the working capital segment contributed the highest market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global syndicated loans market revenue, and is anticipated to retain its lion's share during the forecast timeframe. Nevertheless, the others segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 15.9% from 2022 to 2031. The acquisition financing and project finance segments are also examined in the report.

By industry vertical, the financials services segment garnered the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global syndicated loans market revenue and is expected to lead the position over the projected period. The high technology segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2031. Energy & power, industrials, consumer products & services, and other segments are also considered in the report.

By region, the North America region dominated the major market share in 2021, generating nearly two-fifths of the global syndicated loans market revenue. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region continues its dominance throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also unveil the fastest CAGR of 16.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzed other provinces including Europe and LAMEA.

The report also provides detailed information on the prominent players in the global syndicated loans market such as Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A., Acuity, Bank of the West (BNP Paribas), Capital One, State Bank of India, CLAAS Group, The SILC Group, Union Bank of India, Bank of China, MUFG, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., EBRD, BTPN, and JP Morgan & Chase. These leading players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, technological advancements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and more to maintain their foothold in the market.

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the syndicated loans market forecast from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing syndicated loans market opportunity.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the syndicated loans market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global syndicated loans market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



Syndicated Loans Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Type

Term Loan

Revolving Loan

Underwritten Transactions

Others

By Use of Proceeds

Working Capital

Acquisition Financing

Project Finance

Others

By Industry Vertical

Financials Services

Energy and Power

High Technology

Industrials

Consumer Products and Services



Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest Of Europe)

(UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest Of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, Australia, India, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

