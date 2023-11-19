MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, November 6, 2023, to Monday, November 13, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, November 6, 2023, through Monday, November 13, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 70 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, November 6, 2023

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9 Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Delafield Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Harvey Ridel Coleman, Jr., of Northwest, D.C., for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-175-081

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of Lee Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Maurice Edwards, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-182-572

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of First Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Marques Antwan Smith, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-182-649

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Anthony Bigesby, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Bench Warrant. CCN: 23-182-686

Tuesday, November 7, 2023

A Glock handgun was recovered in the 100 block of 47th Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-182-894

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 400 block of E Street, Southwest. CCN: 23-183-139

A Taurus PT-92AF 9mm caliber handgun and an Interarms 38 Special .38 caliber revolver were recovered in the 1300 block of 29th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-183-160

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 31-year-old Andreus Decarlos Womack, of Southeast, D.C., and 31-year-old Brittany Maria Riddick, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-183-166

Wednesday, November 8, 2023

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Call Place, Southeast. CCN: 23-183-243

An Interarms Risso .38mm revolver was recovered in the 6000 block of Blair Road, Northwest. CCN: 23-183-541

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Demetrius Antoine Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Fugitive from Justice, and Bench Warrant. CCN: 23-183-558

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4800 block Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-183-623

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Irving Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Alexander Gant-Jenkins, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-183-707

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 73-year-old Capel Ewinton Green, of Riverdale, MD, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 23-183-719

A BB gun was recovered in the 1100 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-183-785

A Smith & Wesson M&P-15 5.56 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 300 block of 62nd Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-183-820

A Walther PPK .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Kenyon Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Adil Alp Keceil, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Endangerment with a Firearm. CCN: 23-183-980

Thursday, November 9, 2023

A Charter Arms Duty Special 38 .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1600 block of K Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-184-070

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-184-346

A Springfield Armory XD-3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Thayer Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-Thomas Jamal Carter , of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-184-436

A Springfield Armory XD-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest. CCN: 23-184-448

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Tony Anthony McCray, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Resisting arrest, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 23-184-526

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 19th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Holland Philip Winston, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-184-532

A Kahr Arms PM-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of N Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old James Curtis Dean II, of Fort Washington, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-184-544

A Mossberg 715P .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 2000 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-184-546

A Kel-Tec 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Isaiah Hamilton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-184-560

Friday, November 10, 2023

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Nashon Kyle Silas, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-184-875

An American Tactical Omni Hybrid 5.56 caliber rifle and a Century Arms VSKA 5.56 caliber rifle were recovered in the 1900 block of Eye Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-184-634

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-184-977

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 22 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-185-012

Two Glock 30 .45 caliber handguns, a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, two 5.56 caliber “Ghost Gun” rifles, two Glock 27 .40 caliber handguns, a Smith & Wesson SD40 .40 caliber handgun, a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, a BB gun, and a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Kevin Lamont Hankins, of Germantown, MD, 19-year-old Quron Green, of Northeast, D.C., 30-year-old Melvin Richardson, of Southeast, D.C., 21-year-old Andrew Carter, of Southeast, D.C., 21-year-old Trikivis Donnez Hunter, of Southeast, D.C., and 20-year-old Donte Butler, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-185-033

Saturday, November 11, 2023

A Springfield Armory XDE-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Newcomb Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Parrish Redmond, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-185-082

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of 19th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old John Lessely Gates, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Felon in Possession, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-185-089

A FN FNH 509 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old D’Rico Griffin, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-185-106

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-185-142

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Vann Daeshaune Allen, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 23-185-126

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Douglass Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-185-205

A BB gun was recovered in the 1200 block of Clifton Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-185-283

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Nelson Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Barry Davis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-185-519

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a Roman Arms Cugir Mini Draco 7.62x39mm caliber assault rifle were was recovered in the 1800 block of Otis Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Michael Lorenzo Tymas, III, of Northeast, D.C., and 22-year-old Malachi Hardy, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Entry, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-185-524

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Lamont Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Robbery, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-185-543

Sunday, November 12, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 900 block of 11th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-185-563

A Sarsilmaz SAR-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of E Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Nathan Kedson Augustin, of Philadelphia, PA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-185-615

A Taurus PT-111 G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old John Henry Dickens, II, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-185-635

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 52-year-old Leroy Leon Willis, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-185-639

A Ruger 9E 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Max Herdon, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-185-640

A Rossi 352 .38 caliber revolver and a Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 4400 block of Falls Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Dustin Evans, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-185-917

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 18th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Stanlee Darius Jones, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-185-921

A Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Capitol Street, Southwest. CCN: 23-186-016

Monday, November 13, 2023

A Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Fifth Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-186-097

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Jaylon Kristopher Jenkins, of Anderson, SC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-186-110

A .45 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 600 block of 21st Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-186-230

A Diamondback DB9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Galen Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Daquan Carter, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 23-186-482

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Meridian Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Rody Robert Amphas, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-186-483

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Galen Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-186-561

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

