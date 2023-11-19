Bioabsorbable Implant Market Expected To Reach US$ 836.5 Million by 2034 : Fact.MR Analysis

Material Science Innovations Offering Advanced Bioabsorbable Implants with Enhanced Properties

Rockville , Nov. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global bioabsorbable implant market is estimated at a value of US$ 664.8 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 836.5 million by the end of 2034.



Bioabsorbable implants represent a transformative landscape in the field of medical devices, offering solutions that are designed to be gradually absorbed by the body over time. These implants serve a crucial role in various medical applications, providing temporary support during the healing process and eliminating the need for subsequent removal surgeries. The market is expanding due to ongoing advancements in material science, an increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, and a growing aging population with associated medical needs.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9093



Ongoing developments in material science are driving the creation of innovative bioabsorbable materials with improved mechanical properties and enhanced biocompatibility. This trend is expanding the applicability of bioabsorbable implants across diverse medical specialties. Bioabsorbable implants are gaining traction due to increasing preference for minimally invasive surgical techniques across the world. Bioabsorbable implants are particularly well-suited for these procedures, offering reduced invasiveness and faster patient recovery.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 836.5 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 2.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for bioabsorbable implants is projected to increase at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2024 to 2034.

Sales of bioabsorbable stents are calculated at US$ 180 million for 2024.

High healthcare expenditure and the presence of a conducive regulatory environment that supports innovation are driving the sales of advanced bioabsorbable implants in North America.

Strong healthcare infrastructure and major focus on research and development are contributing to European market growth.

The Asia Pacific market is witnessing healthy growth due to factors such as large patient population, increasing healthcare investments, and rising demand for advanced medical technologies.



“Growing prevalence of chronic diseases and orthopedic conditions is pushing worldwide demand for advanced medical solutions, including bioabsorbable implants,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Analysis

Leading bioabsorbable implant manufacturers are:-

Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

Medtronic Plc

Smith & Nephew Plc

Stryker Corporation

KARL STORZ

OSSIO

Corbion NV

Evonik Industries AG

Poly-Med Inc.

Foster Corp.

Abbott

KLS Martin Group

3D Biotek LLC.

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

Futerro

Leading companies are focusing on product innovations, mergers, acquisitions, and expanding their global footprint to maintain a competitive edge in the evolving bioabsorbable implant market. Continuous efforts to address unmet medical needs, adhere to regulatory standards, and enhance patient outcomes are contributing to their leadership positions in the market.

3D Biotek unveiled an innovative product in February 2022, the 3D InsertTM PCL scaffolds, designed for large-scale 3D cell expansion. Distinguished from conventional 2D culture methods, the 3D InsertTM PCL technology stands out for its remarkable ability to closely emulate an in vivo environment.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9093

What is Influencing Sales of Bioabsorbable Implants in the United States?

“Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Favorable Regulatory Environment”

Chronic disorders like orthopedic problems and cardiovascular conditions are becoming significantly more common in the United States. Bioabsorbable implants are becoming more popular because they are novel and have the potential to enhance patient outcomes, especially in orthopedic and cardiovascular applications.

Bioabsorbable implants can potentially benefit from a reasonably favorable regulatory environment in the US, with well-defined rules and approval processes. This makes it easier for new bioabsorbable implants and technologies to enter the market, which boosts the products' sales.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bioabsorbable implant market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (stents, biological meshes, fixation devices, others), material (metallic, ceramic, polymers, others), application (orthopedic, cardiovascular), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Orthopedic Implants Market: The orthopedic implants landscape is expected to be valued at US$ 900 Mn in 2032.

Brain Implants Market: The global brain implants market is valued at US$ 6.6 billion in 2022 and is predicted to expand at a high-value CAGR of 11% to reach US$ 11.1 billion by the year 2027.

Cochlear Implant Market: The global cochlear implant market size was valued at US$ 2.2 Billion and is anticipated to reach at US$ 9 Billion by the year 2032.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog