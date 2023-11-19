Thank You for Your Many Decades of Service

Robert “Bob” Brantly Jr. began his career with what was then the Florida Department of Natural Resources in 1986. During his career, Bob has worked as a Coastal Construction Control Line coastal engineer, a Joint Coastal Program administrator, and most recently as the program administrator for the Coastal Engineering and Geology Group.

A registered professional engineer, Bob studied the Florida Statutes and Administrative Rules and developed the coastal engineering policies that guide preservation and restoration of Florida’s beaches and inlets. He leaves behind a legacy of excellence in coastal engineering.