Zoundz launches therapeutic programs to help dogs and cats stay anxiety free while traveling this Thanksgiving

Rides on trains, planes, and automobiles can be stressful for dogs and cats. Zoundz provides therapeutic sounds to alleviate anxiety in pets during travel.

STAMFORD, CT, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zoundz – the leading sound therapeutics solution for the treatment of pet anxiety – announces that it has released new tools specifically designed, and proven, to alleviate the anxiety caused in many dogs and cats from travel during Thanksgiving week - the busiest time of the year on American roads and at American airports.

The new tools, which can be accessed in the Zoundz app from either the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, include therapeutic sounds that will soothe pet’s nerves from the moment they depart the friendly confines of their home through their transportation experience and onto the stay at their holiday destination - whether a family member’s home, resort, kennel, or other unfamiliar abode.

Zoundz has been available as a consumer app for pet parents right on their smartphone since 2021. Millions of families struggle with the impact of anxiety on the behavior of their dog - like barking, jumping, nipping, shaking, insomnia, or fasting - or cat - like scratching, meowing, hiding, restlessness, or biting, among other symptoms. Zoundz addresses the root cause that underlies these often-troubling behaviors without pharmaceuticals, invasive medical procedures, or physical restraints.

“Nearly 80 percent of my patients struggle with travel in cars and on airplanes,” said Dr. Nelva Bryan. “I’ve been recommending to clients that they play Zoundz prior to and during their travels, as a natural tool to alleviate their pets stress. The calming effects it has on dogs and cats as they struggle with the motions of travel is demonstrable. I am appreciative that Zoundz has developed these new tools to help the nation’s dogs and cats as their owners celebrate Thanksgiving this year.”

“Dogs and Cats arrive at The ARK at JFK after long and arduous journeys by land, sea, and air. For most pets this is the first and only time they are traveling by air, and it can be a stressful experience for them. Pet parents find reassurance in having a tangible way to support their pets during travel, enhancing their sense of well-being,” noted Elizabeth Schuette, CEO and President of The ARK at JFK. “In an effort to calm and relax our furry guests, we’ve been using Zoundz at The ARK at JFK for over a year. The results have been visible and measurable. You can see the difference in the pets’ eyes and in how they act.”

“We’re proud to announce the release of these new sound therapeutics that will help dogs and cats as they travel with their families,” said Derrick Garrett, CEO of Zoundz. “Travel isn’t only stressful on humans. It can cause severe anxiety in dogs and cats as well. Our team of animal behaviorists and therapeutic sound composers began proving out the effect of this tool at The ARK at JFK over a year ago and it is now ready for general release to dogs and cats across the United States just in time for Thanksgiving.”

Zoundz is offering a free 14-day trial on the app to pet parents and can be instantly accessed in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Derrick Garrett, Dr. Nelva Bryant, and Elizabeth Schuette are available for an interview about keeping pets calm and anxiety free during travel.