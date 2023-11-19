PHILIPPINES, November 19 - Press Release

November 18, 2023 Bong Go emphasizes good governance during the Philippine Councilors League-Pangasinan Chapter's 2nd General Assembly in Tagaytay City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally attended the second day of the Philippine Councilors League (PCL)-Pangasinan Chapter 2nd General Assembly and Awarding Ceremonies at the Summit Ridge Hotel in Tagaytay City, Cavite on Thursday, November 16. The event, which was held from November 15 to 17, served as a platform to share insights on the pivotal role of good governance in fostering vibrant and progressive communities. Go addressed the assembly, stressing the shared responsibility of all public servants to uphold the principles of good governance. With 144 councilors, some mayors and vice mayors, from across Pangasinan in attendance, the senator highlighted the importance of focusing on the collective duty to prioritize the interests and welfare of constituents. "As public servants, we share a common purpose -- to serve the best interests of our constituents and to contribute to the betterment of our communities," Go highlighted. "Huwag nyo po akong ituring na ibang tao. Pareho naman po tayo mga legislators, pareho po halos ang trabaho natin, on a larger scale lang po yung amin. Pero importante sa ating trabaho huwag nating limitahan bilang mambabatas. Tayo po'y lapitan rin po ng tao kaya magkasama po tayo sa pagseserbisyo sa ating kapwa Pilipino," he continued. He emphasized that effective governance requires collaboration and unity among elected officials at all levels, working together for the betterment of the communities they serve. Acknowledging the challenges they face in their day-to-day responsibilities, Go then expressed his gratitude for the hard work and commitment exhibited by the councilors. "I would also like to take this opportunity to reaffirm my commitment to advocating for pro-poor programs that aim to uplift the lives of those who need it most," Go highlighted. "As we face the challenges brought about by the global pandemic, it is paramount that we prioritize the needs of the marginalized sectors. I firmly believe that economic recovery should be inclusive, leaving no one behind," he stressed. As an adopted son of Pangasinan, Go also expressed his commitment to help the development of the province. He assured the local officials that his office is always open to help them and serve as their partners in good governance. "Lahat ng mga konsehal ng Pangasinan maraming salamat sa inyo at salamat sa inyong sakripisyo sa panahon ng pandemya. Hindi po natin mararating ito kung hindi po dahil sa inyo. Kayo po ang dapat pasalamatan," expressed Go. "Patuloy na magseserbisyo po sa inyong lahat. Dahil ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po yan sa Diyos," he continued. In his capacity as a legislator and his commitment to modernizing government functions for enhanced accessibility to public services, Go has introduced Senate Bill No. (SBN) 194, or the E-Governance Act. This proposed legislation seeks to establish a comprehensive and interconnected network for information, resource-sharing, and communication, bridging the gap between national and local government entities. Should it become a law, the bill will necessitate the establishment of an internal records management information system, an expansive information database, and digital portals designed for the efficient delivery of public services. The incorporation of digital platforms and online systems is aimed at streamlining administrative procedures, simplifying the provision of public services, and fostering increased engagement with citizens. Moreover, Go has voiced his support for another proposed salary hike for public sector employees. This proposal builds upon the earlier Salary Standardization Law (SSL) 5, which Go authored and co-sponsored in 2020. SSL 5, institutionalized under Republic Act 11466, resulted in enhanced remuneration for all government workers. "Iilan lamang ito sa napakaraming programa na patuloy kong isinusulong. But I would like to appeal to everyone, let us work hand in hand to ensure that the programs we implement are geared towards creating opportunities for our less fortunate Filipinos," Go appealed. "In conclusion, let this gathering serve as a reminder of the shared responsibility we bear as public servants. Your hard work, dedication, and passion for service do not go unnoticed," he ended. On the same day, Go was in Lipa City, Batangas and attended the groundbreaking of the city's Super Health Center.