PM Chính asks northern border province Lai Châu to focus on infrastructure, eco agriculture

VIETNAM, November 19 - LAI CHÂU — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday worked with the Lai Châu Province's Party Standing Committee on local socio-economic development and set out tasks for the province.

Lai Châu has a very important strategic position in terms of defence, security and national border sovereignty protection.

It has many potentials and advantages for socio-economic development, especially in agriculture and tourism, services and trade, import and export.

In recent times, despite many difficulties and challenges, the province has strived and achieved positive and comprehensive results in many fields.

The average gross domestic product in 2021-23 increased by 3.91 per cent per year.

The province has 171 products with three stars or higher in the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme.

Tourist arrivals increased by an average of 33.2 per cent per year, exceeding its target of 20 per cent per year.

At the meeting, leaders of the Lai Châu Province's Party Committee proposed to invest in the construction work on the Bảo Hà-Lai Châu Expressway and the road connecting Lai Châu City with the Nội Bài-Lào Cai Highway.

They also asked for upgrading the road from Lai Châu City to the Ma Lù Thàng Border Gate.

After listening to the provincial leaders’ opinions, PM Chính praised the province’s efforts and achievements, contributing to the overall development of the country.

The PM pointed out the potential strengths and shortcomings, difficulties and challenges of the province, such as small economic scale, low growth quality, dwindling import and export.

"Lai Châu should develop agriculture, shifting from pure agricultural production to ecological and high-tech agricultural economy, focusing on medicinal herbs and high-quality products,” said PM Chính.

Regarding industrial production, he said the province must focus on the fields with their advantages so that they can develop quickly but sustainably, especially in electricity and technology.

The mining industry should concentrate on digital and green transformation.

“Services should make a breakthrough – in terms of tourism, ecology, and cultural identity of ethnic groups in the province, especially exploiting the potential strengths of areas over 1,500m in altitude and the Sìn Hồ Plateau,” said PM Chính.

Regarding solutions, the PM requested Lai Châu Province to make efforts in infrastructure development, especially traffic.

“It is both an urgent and long-term requirement for the province,” he said.

He advised the province to effectively use State resources and promote public-private cooperation.

Another duty is maintaining a peaceful border, building a strong political system and Party, and improving capacity.

Along with that, the PM assigned the province to focus on culture development, environmental protection, social security, and improving the material and spiritual life of ethnic people.

Provincial leaders are responsible for strengthening the management on land, natural resources, minerals and climate change adaptation, and communication work.

The PM basically agrees with the province's recommendations. He assigned ministries to coordinate and resolve the province’s recommendations and proposals according to their authority. — VNS