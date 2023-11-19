When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: November 18, 2023 FDA Publish Date: November 18, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Wilcox Ice Cream Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Ice Cream, Yogurt, Ice Cream Bars and Gelato in a Variety of Flavors

Wilcox Ice Cream of East Arlington, VT is recalling all flavors of Wilcox brand ice cream, yogurt, and ice cream bars, as well as Leonardo’s brand gelato after being notified by the Vermont Department of Agriculture on 11/14/23 that one lot of the Super Premium Mint Chip manufactured that day may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

In addition to that flavor we are recalling ALL other products manufactured at our facility with during the same time period. This involves the following flavors, sizes, and best by dates:

Wilcox Premium Product Line – All Flavors – All Sizes with Best By/Sell By dates of 9/14/24 to 11/14/24:

Product Size UPC Wilcox Premium Product Line (All Flavors) 1.5 Quart 04372600056 Wilcox Premium Product Line (All Flavors) Quart 04372600086 Wilcox Premium Product Line (All Flavors) Pint 04372600085 Wilcox Premium Vanilla 4 oz Cup 0437260401 Wilcox Premium Chocolate 4 oz Cup 04372600402 Wilcox Premium Coffee 4 oz Cup 04372600403 Wilcox Premium Sea Salt Caramel 4 oz Cup 04372600404 Wilcox Premium Maple Cream 4 oz Cup 04372600405 Wilcox Premium Black Raspberry 4 oz Cup 04372600406 Wilcox premium Product Line (All Flavors) 3 Gallon Wilcox Premium Product Line (All Flavors) 1 Gallon

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Product Line – All Flavors – All Sizes with Best By/Sell By dates 9/13/24 to 11/14/24:

Product Size UPC Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Salted Caramel Brownie 1.5 Quart 04372601520 Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Chocolate 1.5 Quart 04372601502 Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Cream 1.5 Quart 04372601510 Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Walnut 1.5 Quart 04372601511 Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Mint Chunk 1.5 Quart 04372601512 Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Super Java 1.5 Quart 04372601516 Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Vanilla 1.5 Quart 04372601519 Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Chocolate 1.5 Quart 04372601502 Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Cream Pint 04372601610 Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Walnut Pint 04372601611 Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Mint Chunk Pint 04372601612 Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Super Java Pint 04372601616 Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Vanilla Pint 04372601619 Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Salted Caramel Brownie Pint 04372601620

Wilcox’s Premium Yogurt Line with Best By/Sell By 10/5/24, 10/6/24, 10/26/24, 10/27/24:

Product Size UPC Wilcox Yogurt - Vanilla Pints 04372601520 Wilcox Yogurt – Maple Cream Pints 04372600698 Wilcox Yogurt – Black Raspberry Pints 04372600695

Wilcox Ice Cream 802 Ice Cream Bars with Best By/Sell By: 9/15/24 through 11/14/24

Product Size UPC Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy Based) - Vanilla 802 Bars 043726005041 Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy Based) – Black Raspberry 802 Bars 043726005065 Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy Based) - Espresso 802 Bars 043726005072 Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy Based) – Peanut Butter 802 Bars 043726005089 Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy Based) – Maple Cream 802 Bars 043726005096 Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy Based) – Pumpkin 802 Bars 043726005010

Leonardo’s Gelato Pints and 4 oz cups with Best By/Sell By Dates: 8/28/24 to 11/14/24

Product Size UPC Leonardo’s Gelato – Maple Gelato Pints 81643900055 Leonardo’s Gelato – Sams Creamy Chocolate Chip Pints 81643900019 Leonardo’s Gelato – Chocolate Gelato Pints 81643900005 Leonardo’s Gelato – Salted Caramel Gelato Pints 04372601701 Leonardo’s Gelato – Hazelnut Gelato Pints 04372601703 Leonardo’s Gelato – Mint Chocolate Chip Pints 81643900050 LEONARDOS Gelato – Chocolate Gelato 4 oz cup 81643900028 LEONARDOS Gelato – Sam’s Chocolate Chip 4 oz cup 81643900040 LEONARDOS Gelato – VT Maple Gelato 4 oz cup 81643900056 LEONARDOS Gelato – Mint Chocolate Chip 4 oz cup 81643900041

Products were distributed in retail stores and Co-Ops located in VT, NH, MA, and NY.

All products are packaged in various sizes as noted in the above tables. The SUPER PREMIUM Products are packaged in yellow containers. The Premium Products are packaged in containers that include a picture of an ice cream truck. The Leonardo’s Gelato is packaged with the Leonardo’s logo prominently displayed. The yogurt products are packaged in beige container that says Wilcox Yogurt. The ice cream bars are packaged individually in clear plastic wrap with a sticker. Best by dates for all products can be found either on the sticker or on the side of the packaging.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date.

We were notified by the Vermont Department of Agriculture, who was notified by the New Hampshire Department of Health on 11/14/23 that a routine sample collected by that agency of our Super Premium Mint Chocolate Chip manufactured on 9/15/23 tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. As part of our investigation, we determined that preliminary testing showed that the ice cream mix purchased to make our products may contain Listeria monocytogenes.

Customers should not consume these products.

Consumers that take a picture of the top and sides of the container showing the best by date may email us for credit. You do not need to return this to the store. You can email AR@wilcoxicecreamvt.com with the photos, quantity, where purchased, and your full name address and telephone number. Christina and Craig Wilcox, Wilcox Ice Cream, 802-375-1133 (8:30am to 5:00pm EST, Monday through Friday).