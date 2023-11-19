COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Foodborne Illness
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes
- Company Name:
- Wilcox Ice Cream
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Ice Cream, Yogurt, Ice Cream Bars and Gelato in a Variety of Flavors
Company Announcement
Wilcox Ice Cream of East Arlington, VT is recalling all flavors of Wilcox brand ice cream, yogurt, and ice cream bars, as well as Leonardo’s brand gelato after being notified by the Vermont Department of Agriculture on 11/14/23 that one lot of the Super Premium Mint Chip manufactured that day may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
In addition to that flavor we are recalling ALL other products manufactured at our facility with during the same time period. This involves the following flavors, sizes, and best by dates:
Wilcox Premium Product Line – All Flavors – All Sizes with Best By/Sell By dates of 9/14/24 to 11/14/24:
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|Wilcox Premium Product Line (All Flavors)
|1.5 Quart
|04372600056
|Wilcox Premium Product Line (All Flavors)
|Quart
|04372600086
|Wilcox Premium Product Line (All Flavors)
|Pint
|04372600085
|Wilcox Premium Vanilla
|4 oz Cup
|0437260401
|Wilcox Premium Chocolate
|4 oz Cup
|04372600402
|Wilcox Premium Coffee
|4 oz Cup
|04372600403
|Wilcox Premium Sea Salt Caramel
|4 oz Cup
|04372600404
|Wilcox Premium Maple Cream
|4 oz Cup
|04372600405
|Wilcox Premium Black Raspberry
|4 oz Cup
|04372600406
|Wilcox premium Product Line (All Flavors)
|3 Gallon
|Wilcox Premium Product Line (All Flavors)
|1 Gallon
Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Product Line – All Flavors – All Sizes with Best By/Sell By dates 9/13/24 to 11/14/24:
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Salted Caramel Brownie
|1.5 Quart
|04372601520
|Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Chocolate
|1.5 Quart
|04372601502
|Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Cream
|1.5 Quart
|04372601510
|Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Walnut
|1.5 Quart
|04372601511
|Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Mint Chunk
|1.5 Quart
|04372601512
|Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Super Java
|1.5 Quart
|04372601516
|Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Vanilla
|1.5 Quart
|04372601519
|Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Chocolate
|1.5 Quart
|04372601502
|Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Cream
|Pint
|04372601610
|Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Walnut
|Pint
|04372601611
|Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Mint Chunk
|Pint
|04372601612
|Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Super Java
|Pint
|04372601616
|Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Vanilla
|Pint
|04372601619
|Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Salted Caramel Brownie
|Pint
|04372601620
Wilcox’s Premium Yogurt Line with Best By/Sell By 10/5/24, 10/6/24, 10/26/24, 10/27/24:
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|Wilcox Yogurt - Vanilla
|Pints
|04372601520
|Wilcox Yogurt – Maple Cream
|Pints
|04372600698
|Wilcox Yogurt – Black Raspberry
|Pints
|04372600695
Wilcox Ice Cream 802 Ice Cream Bars with Best By/Sell By: 9/15/24 through 11/14/24
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy Based) - Vanilla
|802 Bars
|043726005041
|Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy Based) – Black Raspberry
|802 Bars
|043726005065
|Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy Based) - Espresso
|802 Bars
|043726005072
|Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy Based) – Peanut Butter
|802 Bars
|043726005089
|Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy Based) – Maple Cream
|802 Bars
|043726005096
|Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy Based) – Pumpkin
|802 Bars
|043726005010
Leonardo’s Gelato Pints and 4 oz cups with Best By/Sell By Dates: 8/28/24 to 11/14/24
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|Leonardo’s Gelato – Maple Gelato
|Pints
|81643900055
|Leonardo’s Gelato – Sams Creamy Chocolate Chip
|Pints
|81643900019
|Leonardo’s Gelato – Chocolate Gelato
|Pints
|81643900005
|Leonardo’s Gelato – Salted Caramel Gelato
|Pints
|04372601701
|Leonardo’s Gelato – Hazelnut Gelato
|Pints
|04372601703
|Leonardo’s Gelato – Mint Chocolate Chip
|Pints
|81643900050
|LEONARDOS Gelato – Chocolate Gelato
|4 oz cup
|81643900028
|LEONARDOS Gelato – Sam’s Chocolate Chip
|4 oz cup
|81643900040
|LEONARDOS Gelato – VT Maple Gelato
|4 oz cup
|81643900056
|LEONARDOS Gelato – Mint Chocolate Chip
|4 oz cup
|81643900041
Products were distributed in retail stores and Co-Ops located in VT, NH, MA, and NY.
All products are packaged in various sizes as noted in the above tables. The SUPER PREMIUM Products are packaged in yellow containers. The Premium Products are packaged in containers that include a picture of an ice cream truck. The Leonardo’s Gelato is packaged with the Leonardo’s logo prominently displayed. The yogurt products are packaged in beige container that says Wilcox Yogurt. The ice cream bars are packaged individually in clear plastic wrap with a sticker. Best by dates for all products can be found either on the sticker or on the side of the packaging.
No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date.
We were notified by the Vermont Department of Agriculture, who was notified by the New Hampshire Department of Health on 11/14/23 that a routine sample collected by that agency of our Super Premium Mint Chocolate Chip manufactured on 9/15/23 tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. As part of our investigation, we determined that preliminary testing showed that the ice cream mix purchased to make our products may contain Listeria monocytogenes.
Customers should not consume these products.
Consumers that take a picture of the top and sides of the container showing the best by date may email us for credit. You do not need to return this to the store. You can email AR@wilcoxicecreamvt.com with the photos, quantity, where purchased, and your full name address and telephone number. Christina and Craig Wilcox, Wilcox Ice Cream, 802-375-1133 (8:30am to 5:00pm EST, Monday through Friday).
