Christian Climate Action to target CoE cathedrals with ties to Barclays Bank

Many of the diocese across the UK bank with Barclays – the biggest funder of fossil fuels in Europe. This means that our church donations can be channelled into fossil fuel expansion. When a diocese chooses Barclays, this also gives Barclay’s social licence and political influence, as it is presenting itself as a bank associated with ethical institutions – instead of one which is bankrolling climate collapse. In this critical time for life on our planet, it is important that diocese put their money where their mouth is. If they are declaring their positive impact, they need to move away from this destructive bank.

Christian Aid dropped Barclays bank last year due to their funding of climate breakdown, and other charities are also reconsidering their banking arrangements. Now we are urging diocese to do the same.

There will be two stages to the campaign. The first step is that Christians from across the UK will be writing letters to their local diocese, requesting from them to drop the bank. And on April 14th 2024, there will also be a coordinated day of action in Cathedrals situated in diocese who have not moved to a more ethical bank.

WHICH CHURCH OF ENGLAND DIOCESES BANK WITH BARCLAYS?

Around a third of CofE diocese bank with Barclays. We will soon be releasing a list of these.

HOW CAN I GET INVOLVED

We would love for you to get involved in this important campaign against the financing of fossil fuels.

There is an initial planning meeting on the 29th November 2023 at 7pm, where you can be part of shaping the campaign and making it possible. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER for the planning meeting. You will receive an email with joining instructions.

You can also email christianclimateaction@gmail.com to find out more