18 November 2023

The meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission on Economic Cooperation is completed

On November 17-18, 2023, the 17th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission on Economic Cooperation was held in Ashgabat. The meeting was held under the leadership of the co-chairs of the commission - the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov and the Minister of Road and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran M.Bazrpash.

During the meeting, it was stated that currently mutually beneficial ties are being implemented between Turkmenistan and Iran in a wide range of areas of political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

In terms of the implementation of previously reached agreements, the parties noted the important role of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission on Economic Cooperation.

Representatives of Turkmenistan and Iran continued to discuss the development of bilateral relations in trade and economics, in the field of transport and logistics, oil and gas sectors, industry, agriculture and water management, in the field of investment and standardization, and also analyzed the progress in implementing the decisions of the previous meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission.

In the context of increasing cooperation in the fuel and energy sector, the Turkmen side announced its readiness to increase the volume of supplies of Turkmen natural gas to the Islamic Republic of Iran via the “Korpeje-Kurt-Kui” gas pipeline.

In the field of transport, the Turkmen side proposed intensifying the functioning of the transport and transit corridor along the route “China-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran”. In this context, it was noted that Turkmenistan has positive experience in implementing this project, which allows us to state today the high effectiveness of this route.

In the further development of trade relations, the Turkmen side put forward a proposal to create trade and economic zones on certain sections of the Turkmen-Iranian border.

The parties also discussed issues of developing cooperation between the regions of the two countries, in the fields of science and education, culture, healthcare, sports and tourism, and environmental protection.

As a result of the meeting, the following documents were signed:

- the Protocol of the 17th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission on Economic Cooperation;

- Framework Agreement to Facilitate the Financial Process for Implementation of Turkmen Portion of Mary (Turkmenistan)– Mashhad(Iran) Power Transmission Line Project among the “Turkmenenergo” State Power Corporation, TAVANIR Company and “Sanergy Pishro Export” and “Energy Promotion Company”;

- Memorandum of Cooperation between the State Agency for Road Construction Management and the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the construction of the “Gumdag-Etrek-Iran border” highway.