America’s Boating Channel Features P1 OFFSHORE Boat Racing on Smart TV

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, November 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service produced by United States Power Squadrons® - America's Boating Club® (USPS-ABC), now features P1 OFFSHORE boat racing on America’s Boating Channel’s smart TV and online services.

P1 OFFSHORE features more than one hundred international competitors locking horns near St. Petersburg, FL, representing multiple classes of powerboats and high-speed pleasure craft including the Class 1 offshore powerboats, superstocks, and their bigger siblings, the factory stocks, 450Rs, and a leg of the P1 Aqua X championship. The video will be Featured Now on America’s Boating Channel’s free smart TV app on Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV, on AmericasBoatingChannel.com, and on its YouTube channel, as well as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks from November 19 through 25.

Viewers can now also watch more Class 1/P1 and Aqua X racing anytime in its BOAT RACES category on America’s Boating Channel, which can be viewed anytime at bit.ly/BRonTV.

The announcement was made by America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Smart TV, Kathy Strachan, and Melissa Payne, Chief Executive, Blonde Ambitions, which represents numerous sporting properties including several premiere nautical events.

“High-profile racing like P1 OFFSHORE, the 2023 St. Petersburg monster energy powerboat grand prix, provides some of the most impactful video content in our program lineup, and we’re excited to showcase more Claas 1/P1 and Aqua X coverage in BOAT RACES at bit.ly/BRonTV,” said Kathy Strachan.

Melissa Payne added, “The appeal of these races is global and by partnering with America’s Boating Channel, we will undoubtedly expand boat race coverage to an even wider audience.”

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America’s Boating Channel for free on Apple TV, Roku, and FireTV using their remotes.

On Apple TV, viewers click on Store in their top toolbar, then search for America’s Boating Channel and select Get to install the app. On Roku, viewers select Store, click on Channels, then search for America’s Boating Channel and add the channel. On FireTV, viewers go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, then search for Americas Boating Channel and select Get to install the app.

Online, the best way to access the flagship video service offering for free is at AmericasBoatingChannel.com.

Viewers can still also subscribe at no charge to America’s Boating Channel on YouTube to access the service’s original award-winning boating safety and boater education videos.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, boating safety and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with 2023 Go Global Award for Maritime Services, the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series, and the 2021 National Boating Industry Safety Award as the Top Marine Media Outlet.

AmericasBoatingChannel.com

About P1

Powerboat P1 is an internationally recognized organization that hosts world-class powerboat and jetski racing competitions. It has been in operation for nineteen years and has held over 600 races in eighteen countries. Powerboat P1's race events combine high-speed, free-to-watch sport and family entertainment, attracting hundreds of thousands of spectators and millions of television viewers around the world..

PowerboatP1.com

Media Contacts

Roy Mantle

P1

+44 7985-350-177

rmantle@PowerboatP1.com

P1 OFFSHORE