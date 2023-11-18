CBP to resume limited southbound operations at San Ysidro Port of Entry’s Pedestrian West facility

SAN YSIDRO, Calif., - Beginning Monday, November 20, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will resume the San Ysidro Port of Entry’s Pedestrian West southbound operations. The southbound facility will be open seven days per week with limited hours of operation from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The facility’s northbound operations continue seven days per week with limited hours of operation from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“With the resumption of operations at the Pedestrian West southbound facility, we are taking steps to return to operational capacity and improve the daily life of thousands of travelers in the region who cross every day,” said Mariza Marin, Port Director of the San Ysidro Port of Entry. “CBP will continue to work on enhancing economic and social relations across the border, particularly on the eve of the holiday season.”

CBP regularly plans for and executes contingency measures to support the overarching agency mission and ensure the safety and wellbeing of those in the agency’s custody. CBP will continue to evaluate the situation along the border and make operational changes as necessary. Stakeholders will be provided with operational updates as they become available.

