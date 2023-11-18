Fraser Institute News Release: Quebec high schools show improvement in every corner of province

Submit Release
MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fraser Institute today published its annual rankings of Quebec secondary schools, identifying schools that are improving or falling behind.

The Report Card on Quebec’s Secondary Schools 2023 ranks 468 public, independent, francophone and anglophone schools based on provincewide test results in French, English, science and mathematics during the 2021/22 academic year.

“Our Report Card offers parents information they can’t easily get anywhere else about their child’s school and how it compares to other schools across Quebec,” said Yanick Labrie, a senior fellow at the Fraser Institute.

In this year’s ranking, 45 schools—including public and independent schools from the Magdalen Islands and Havre-Sainte-Pierre on the north shore to Saguenay and downtown Montreal—showed statistically significant improvement while 38 schools experienced declining performance.

The province’s fastest-improving school—Sieur-de-Coulonge in Fort-Coulonge—improved its rating from 2.4 (out of 10) in 2016 to 5.1 in 2022.

Crucially, Sieur-de-Coulonge achieved this improvement despite nearly half of the school’s students (46.8 per cent) having special needs.

“Our school rankings prove that improvement is possible in every corner of the province, in every type of school serving every type of student,” Labrie said.

“The rankings empower parents to make informed choices about where they send their child to school, and parents can also use these rankings to learn about their child’s school, and when necessary, ask the principal how he or she plans to turn things around.”

See detailed results of all 468 schools at www.compareschoolrankings.org.

10 fastest-improving secondary schools in Quebec (fastest at the top)

School Location Overall rating in 2016
(out of 10)		 Overall rating in 2022
(out of 10)
Sieur-de-Coulonge Fort-Coulonge 2.4 5.1
Fernand-Lefebvre Sorel-Tracy 2.2 5.2
Jeanne-Normandin Montréal 3.8 7.0
Bon-Pasteur L'Islet 2.3 4.1
Père-Marquette Montréal 3.4 5.7
Casavant Saint-Hyacinthe 3.3 5.4
de L'Érablière Gatineau 4.6 6.8
Hormisdas-Gamelin Gatineau 4.7 6.3
Augustin-Norbert-Morin Sainte-Adèle 5.4 7.2
de L'Érablière Saint-Félix-de-Valois 4.4 6.4

