Revolutionizing Children's Illustrated Books
Imagination Storybooks Merges into the Described and Captioned Media Program to Enhance Accessibility for Children with Disabilities
We bridge the accessibility gap for blind, deaf, and learning-challenged children by using rich audio descriptions, captions, and sign language to make illustrated books universally accessible,”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark initiative set to launch on December 1st, Imagination Storybooks, previously known as Imagination Videobooks, is becoming "Imagination Storybooks by DCMP," heralding a new era of inclusivity in children's literature.
— Richard Rieman, Imagination Storybooks Founder
Richard Rieman, CEO of Imagination Videobooks and Imagination Storybooks, announced the organization's commitment to revolutionizing children's books. "Our expanded mission aims to bridge the accessibility gap for blind, deaf, and learning-challenged children. We're introducing rich audio descriptions, captions, sign language, and downloadable braille files to make illustrated books universally accessible," Rieman stated.
This groundbreaking initiative involves merging assets into the Described and Captioned Media Program (DCMP), a nonprofit funded by the U.S. Department of Education and administered by the National Association of the Deaf.
Highlighting the importance of authentic representation, Rieman added, "Our approach to audio description is unique because it's created by those who rely on it. Tristan Snyder, our Executive Producer, is not only a blind audio description quality expert but also an award-winning narrator and audio engineer. We prioritize hiring blind and low-vision narrators and quality-control experts, ensuring that our content resonates with our audience."
Imagination Videobooks, Inc. will transfer all its assets to the DCMP. The richly described and sign-language-inclusive video library, boasting over 150 titles, is available on the Imagination Storybooks by DCMP Channel at https://dcmp.org/producers/1913-imagination-storybooks. This resource is available free of charge to tens of thousands of children with disabilities, along with their parents and educators.
“We’re very excited that Imagination Storybooks will be joining the DCMP family," said Jason Stark, DCMP CEO. “Production and distribution of high-quality, accessible video versions of children's storybooks will continue through Imagination Storybooks by DCMP.”
About Imagination Storybooks
Recognition for Imagination Storybooks' commitment to inclusivity in children's literature comes from prestigious awards by the American Council of the Blind, including the "Audio Description Game Changer in Education" and a Special Recognition Award in 2021 for dedicating its mission to fostering early literacy for children who are blind or have low vision. Imagination Storybooks produces the award-winning weekly podcast “Illustrated Audiobooks with the Audiobook Wizard,” celebrated for its storytelling excellence and innovation in audio experiences.
About DCMP: The DCMP (dcmp.org) plays a crucial role in enhancing the academic achievement of students with disabilities, partnering with leading educational and media organizations to make content accessible. A recognized leader in media accessibility for over 30 years, DCMP continues to make strides in the production, technology, and distribution of educational media.
Media inquiries can be directed to Richard Rieman at Richard@ImaginationStorybooks.org or call 720-507-5970.
Richard Rieman
Imagination Storybooks
+1 720-507-5970
Richard@ImaginationStorybooks.org
