Johnnie Gee Griffing presents an Ultimate Soundtrack Collection of the music of Paula Peril

Johnnie Gee Griffing is a composer and filmmaker in Los Angeles, California. He has a wide-ranging background forged by many years of experience as a songwriter and recording engineer. He also studied Ethnomusicology at U.C. Santa Barbara, which enabled him to develop a deeper understanding of music across cultures and lores.
Johnnie played Oud and Darbuka at the University with the Middle East Ensemble and the Sitar with the Indian Ensemble. He has long had a penchant for contemporary music styles, including funk, blues, soul, and jazz. His work as a soundtrack artist embodies all of these influences, leading to a comprehensive, one-of-a-kind formula.
His work on the Paula Peril series perfectly exemplifies his kaleidoscopic artistry. The comic book-based adventure film series creates an immersive experience in the exciting, fast-paced world of Big City with the title character. This relentless reporter finds herself in various situations, from fending off mobsters to spooky paranormal encounters!
Griffing set out to navigate the challenges of composing for such a varied series, incorporating his wealth of expertise and musical influences. He crafts evocative scores and incorporates unique sounds, no doubt influenced by his history of performing assorted styles of music ranging from rock to Western classical to Middle Eastern music of Arab, Turkish, Persian, and Greek cultures.
Anything goes, including a funk-inspired piece, "Funkystruck," that pays homage to classic 70's movies to orchestral scores such as “Paula's Theme”. At times suspenseful, at others galvanizing and grandiose, the composer's music becomes an important narrative tool that enhances the pacing of Paula Peril's amazing adventures. Today, fans of the films and newcomers alike can enjoy Griffing's work on his album, "Paula Peril Ultimate Soundtrack Collection." The album's 20 tracks feature Griffing's selection of the best music from "Trapped in the Flames," "Mystery of the Crystal Falcon," "The Invisible Evil," "Midnight Whistle," and "Adventures of Paula Peril."
