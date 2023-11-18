Second Hà Nội Agricultural Products Festival 2023 opens in Đan Phượng District

VIETNAM, November 18 - HÀ NỘI — The second Hà Nội Agricultural Products Festival 2023, associated with the Culture, Cuisine, and Tourism Festival of Đan Phượng District, opened at Văn Hiến Temple, Hạ Mỗ Commune, Đan Phượng District, Hà Nội on November 16.

The 4-day event was jointly organised by the Hà Nội Promotion Agency (HPA) and the Đan Phượng District People's Committee.

The festival brings together about 90 booths and promotional spaces, over 1,000 lines of agricultural products, processed foods, craft villages and typical OCOPs of Đan Phượng District, Hà Nội City, and 20 provinces and cities nationwide.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, HPA Director Nguyễn Ánh Dương said: “The entire festival space is beautifully designed, staged entirely in open space with many typical agricultural and rural models and miniatures, linked with agricultural tourism, bearing a strong local impression to attract visitors.”

The event aims to introduce and promote agricultural products, processed foods, OCOP products, handicraft products and typical traditional craft villages of Hà Nội and other provinces and cities. It is a chance to boost tourism promotion activities, enhance brand value and preserve the value of traditional craft villages. It also helps promote trade connections between Hà Nội and other provinces and cities, and increases the production value of agriculture and tourism services, and socio-economic development.

This is an important agricultural trade promotion event in the series of activities that have been successfully held in Đông Anh, Ba Vì, Ứng Hòa and Sóc Sơn districts in 2023.

The programme is an opportunity to promote brands, products, and agricultural models associated with eco-tourism to visitors and consumers of Hà Nội.

During four days, many rich and meaningful activities will be held such as the Đan Phượng district food festival; a demonstration of cooking porridge to set a Guinness Vietnam record; a traditional kite flying festival; traditional art performances; and folk activities and games.

This is also an opportunity for the government and people of Đan Phượng District to promote the potential of agriculture and OCOP products, tourism products and traditional local culture. — VNS