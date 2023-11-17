Prime Minister launches SIBC’s 18.5M TV Service.

Today marks the birth of the country’s inaugural national Television Service, the Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation TV Service.

SIBC’s 18.5M TV Service was officially launched by Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP who is also the Minister responsible for SIBC this morning, 71 years after the national radio broadcaster was founded.

“Today will go down in history because today is the day that SIBC launches its Television service,” Prime Minister Sogavare enthused. “We are also here to officially launch SIBC’s coverage of the 17th Pacific Games.”

Congratulating SIBC and its success story, the Prime Minister says, today’s launch is a fulfilment of the National Broadcasting Policy vision, “a peaceful, united and progressive Solomon Islands participating in, enjoying and learning from broadcasting that is accessible to all.”

The mission, he adds, is to provide a policy and framework in which broadcasting is available, affordable and accessible to all in Solomon Islands, to support equal participation by all in the social, cultural, economic and political life of Solomon Island.

He underscores, today’s event is a testament of DCGA’s commitment to the above vision and mission.

He recalled a meeting between the SIBC board and himself in early February, where he assured the board of the government’s backing, pledging assistance for SIBC to operate the country’s first national TV service in time for the Pacific Games.

“Today we are here to witness the fruition of the assurance that I made to the Board. The event today is also testament to DCGA and SIBC partnership and determination to serve our people.”

The PM deeply appreciated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who bankrolled most of the SBD18.5 million project.

On similar terms, the Prime Minister acknowledged the project’s technical assistance received from MMG Communications Limited of New Zealand.

Highlighting the importance of the new national TV Service, PM Sogavare flagged SIBC’s duty to deliver to the masses with maximum professionalism.

“The government will always support you, and we expect SIBC to discharge its duties in a professional and ethical manner. At the end of the day it is the people that we serve that matter most.”

The citizens right to know is best served if SIBC adheres to a code of ethics. The Society of Professional Journalists has a Code of Ethics and a preamble which states, “…public enlightenment is the forerunner of justice and the foundation of democracy. Ethical journalism strives to ensure the free exchange of information that is accurate, fair and thorough. An ethical journalist acts with integrity.

The four principles as the foundation of ethical journalism are- Seek truth and report it; Minimize harm; Act independently; and Be accountable and transparent.

Moddie Nanau, Head of SIBC Sales garlanding PM Sogavare on arrival at SIBC HQ.

From left; Rev. E.Takila, SINC CEO J. Honimae, PM Hon. M. Sogavare, SIBC Board chair Mr. Parairato.

PM Hon.M. Sogavare live interview on SIBC TV.

OPMC Press