18 November 2023

The President of Turkmenistan received the Minister of Roads and Urban Construction of the Islamic Republic of Iran

On November 17, 2023, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Minister of Roads and Urban Construction of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mehrdad Bazzrpasha.

The guest conveyed warm greetings to the head of state and the National Leader of the Turkmen people from the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, who addressed wishes of well-being and prosperity to the entire Turkmen people.

It was noted that Iran attaches great importance to strengthening productive cooperation with Turkmenistan, which meets common interests.

In turn, the head of state conveyed his best wishes to the top leadership and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and also wished the minister and members of the Iranian delegation success in holding the 17th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission on Economic Cooperation and in negotiations with Turkmen colleagues.

The President of Turkmenistan noted the importance of the Specialized Exhibition "Iran Prože" and the business forum in Ashgabat and stressed that these events are designed to promote the implementation of the impressive potential between the two countries in the trade and economic sphere.

The head of state and the Minister of Road and Urban Construction of the Islamic Republic of Iran discussed the prospects for building up cooperation between Turkmenistan and Iran, and also stressed that trade and economic contacts have a special place on the agenda of interstate partnership. As noted, Iran occupies one of the leading positions in the foreign trade turnover of Turkmenistan.

The parties stated that among the key vectors of interaction are the fuel and energy complex, transport and communications, construction, and agriculture. At the same time, it was noted that contacts between representatives of the private sector were active.

Confidence was expressed that relations between Turkmenistan and Iran, based on the principles of equality, mutual benefit and long-term, will continue to develop successfully for the common good.