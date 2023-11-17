All Abilities Welcome for Fungi Walk in Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park

Join Redwood Parks Conservancy (RPC), California State Parks and the National Park Service on Sunday, November 19th from 11am-1pm for a lovely stroll along the north side of the accessible Lieffer Trail on Walker Road, off of Hwy 199, in the beautiful and majestic Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park. Enliven all your senses as you take in the sights, breathe in the fresh oxygen rich air and frolic with delight at nature’s treasures. Enjoy a leisurely guided walk through the redwoods, on a family friendly scavenger hunt BINGO game for a variety of erupting colorful mushrooms and other fun forest finds. Practice using technology with the SEEK app to identify fungi and other plants or creatures along our path. There will be the opportunity to hook up “The Music of the Plants” device to a mushroom to listen to the electromagnetic energy of the mushroom transferred into sound waves, so the fungi can sing to you! The redwood trees are excellent singers, so let’s see how the fungi compare. Dress warm and come prepared for rain because this event is rain or shine! Let’s experience nature, make new friends, laugh and learn together as we take in all the magic November brings to the parks!

Where: Leiffer Trail in Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park

When: Sunday, November 19th, from 11am-1pm

Who: Everyone!

What: Join in a guided walk and scavenger hunt!

Let RPC know you are coming: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdQCnWlnEY-eLo9r87ELXaFG8eLCrI6CikxFOzWrbcRzlsJzw/viewform?fbclid=IwAR2d-bB8rI7N-XMBrMluFjQCuDDL3f6EJSqa966BJLzRRfjM2k5fS-JWVTo

About the Experience Nature series:

RPC is offering new ways to Experience Nature! Experience Nature is a project aimed at providing fun, engaging activities in Redwood National & State Parks for people of all abilities! These monthly activities are open to the public with a special emphasis on getting people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities outside in nature and making friends!

Transportation services:

RPC is offering limited transportation on a first come first served basis to people with disabilities and their support networks. To reserve your ride, email transportation@redwoodparks. org or call (707) 564 -7388 between the hours of 9am – 5pm.

24 hour advance notice is required for booking