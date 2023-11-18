Bắc Ninh leads the country's exports for the second consecutive month

VIETNAM, November 18 - HÀ NỘI — The northern province of Bắc Ninh's export turnover reached nearly US$4.3 billion last month, an increase of more than $100 million compared to September.

This marked the second consecutive month that the province ranked first in the country in export turnover, surpassing HCM City.

HCM City's export turnover reached $3.7 billion last month, and $3.4 billion in September.

However, HCM City still leads the country in export turnover for the first 10 months of 2023, reaching nearly $35 billion, $2 billion higher than Bắc Ninh.

In addition to these two key localities, there were six provinces and cities with export turnover of $1 billion or more last month, Bắc Giang, Bình Dương, Đồng Nai, Hà Nội, Hải Phòng and Thái Nguyên.

In the Top 10 localities contributing the largest export turnover last year, HCM City led with a turnover of $47.5 billion, followed by Bắc Ninh with $45 billion, Bình Dương, Thái Nguyên, Hải Phòng, Đồng Nai, Bắc Giang, Hà Nội, Phú Thọ, Hải Dương.

The 10-month average export price of some processed industrial or energy products decreased significantly compared to the same period last year, such as crude oil down 20.6 per cent, fertiliser down 35.1 per cent, plastic materials down 22.6 per cent, iron and steel down 23.2 per cent.

The country's total import-export turnover reached $558 billion in the first 10 months of this year, a year-on-year decrease of 9.6 per cent.

Of which, exports reached $291.3 billion, down 7.1 per cent, imports reached $266.67 billion, down 12.3 per cent. —VNS