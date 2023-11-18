Southbound lane and shoulder closures on I-64 and I-77 in Charleston on Sunday, November 19, 2023

There will be alternating lane and shoulder closures on Interstate 64 and Interstate 79 between the Bigley Avenue interchange and Greenbrier Street interchange from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, November 19, 2023, to allow contractors to inspect signs and bridge-mounted signposts. At least one lane of traffic will be open at all times.
