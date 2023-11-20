Twin Cities Attorney Sarah Gad kicks off primary campaign to unseat Ilhan Omar with viral launch video
Minnesota Attorney Sarah Gad ramps up her primary bid against Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) with a starkly raw and gripping launch video.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As has been widely reported, prominent Twin Cities attorney and activist Sarah Gad is officially in the running to unseat Ilhan Omar in Minnesota's 5th district.
Gad, a Minnesota native and Democrat, filed a statement of candidacy with the FEC on July 6, and immediately gained attention as a formidable challenge to incumbent Rep. Ilhan Omar, who narrowly escaped a primary challenge in 2022 by Don Samuels.
Gad launched her campaign last week with a starkly raw and gripping launch video that vividly describes her fall from grace as a third-year medical school to an incarcerated opioid addict, and her rebound to an undefeated defense attorney fighting for the unjustly incarcerated. The video, "The Goodness that is Possible," was viewed over 300,0000 times on Twitter within the first 24 hours of its' release.
Gad's policy platform for the 5th district emphasizes criminal justice and reentry reform, addiction and recovery, improving public safety, and expanding access to education, housing, and healthcare. Gad's campaign recently announced that it will be hosting monthly expungement clinics and job fairs for system-impacted Minnesotans. The campaign's first expungement clinic is scheduled for November 28, 2023. For more information, visit gad2024.com.
Background
Sarah Gad is a first-generation Muslim American and daughter of Egyptian immigrants. After being severely injured in a car accident in medical school, Gad fell down a perilous path of opioid addiction and incarceration. Gad's experience in the criminal justice system inspired her to become an attorney and advocate for criminal justice reform.
Gad attended law school at the highly prestigious University of Chicago Law School, with alumni that include Senator Amy Klobuchar and former FBI Director James Comey. Gad's pro bono legal work and opioid crisis advocacy earned her the University of Chicago Humanitarian Award in 2019. After graduating from law school in 2020, Gad moved back to Minnesota and founded her own law practice that specializes in criminal defense, civil rights, and immigration law.
Gad made headlines earlier this summer after she freed a young man named Benjamin Richardson, a 25-year old man from Brooklyn Park who had been falsely accused of murder. The story was featured in a local Fox News segment entitled "From Jail to Practicing Law, Minnesota Attorney Scores Big Win." Gad's legal acumen has not only touched lives, but earned her national recognition as a "Top Ten Under 40" Defense Lawyer by the National Academy of Criminal Defense Lawyers.
Gad’s newly-released campaign launch video highlights her remarkable comeback from defendant to defense attorney, fighting for the rights and freedoms of others inside the very same system that once ensnared her.
If elected, Gad would be the first formerly-incarcerated woman elected to United States Congress.
Learn more at Gad2024.com.
