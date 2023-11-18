Request for Applications - Enhancing Air Quality Awareness: an Air Quality Advisory Board and Community Videos

DOEE seeks eligible entities to increase public participation to improve air quality by working with and empowering residents in District environmental justice neighborhoods subject to air pollution. The work will include coordinating with DOEE on identifying locations for three air quality monitors and the development of an online mapping tool The grantee will also produce videos addressing air quality effects. The amount available for the project is $81,246.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY24-AQD-829” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is January 16, 2024. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3);

Faith-based organizations; and

Universities/educational institutions.

DOEE will host a pre-application information session on Webex on Monday, December 4th at 2:00 PM.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.