GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc., (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00) announces that ProStar and Eos have entered into a settlement agreement and the matter has been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties.
Contact: Investor Relations 970-822-4792
You just read:
UPDATE - ProStar and Eos Have Entered Into A Settlement Agreement And The Matter Has Been Resolved To The Satisfaction Of All Parties
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.