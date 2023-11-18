Submit Release
UPDATE - ProStar and Eos Have Entered Into A Settlement Agreement And The Matter Has Been Resolved To The Satisfaction Of All Parties

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc., (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00) announces that ProStar and Eos have entered into a settlement agreement and the matter has been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties.

