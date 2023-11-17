Mayor Bowser Unwraps the Holiday Season, Opens 2023 Downtown DC Holiday Market

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser celebrated the start of the winter holiday season at the opening of the 19th Annual Downtown Holiday Market, which will host most than 70 vendors, including Black and minority-owned DC-based businesses that are part of the Department of Small and Local Business Development’s (DSLBD) Made in DC program.

“Each year, the Downtown Holiday Market is a place where residents and visitors can pick up gifts, support local businesses, and enjoy all that Downtown DC has to offer,” said Mayor Bowser. “The Holiday Market is a unique experience and a fantastic example of how we can bring people together in Downtown DC.”



This year’s Downtown Holiday Market, managed by the DowntownDC BID and Diverse Market Management, will run from November 17 through December 23 at 8th and F Streets NW, allowing visitors to experience the holidays and support small and local businesses throughout the season. The market will also feature daily music performances from local artists and dining options from regional establishments.



“The Downtown Holiday Market has become a beloved tradition in our city, bringing together residents and tourists to celebrate the holiday season,” said Gerren Price, President and CEO of the DowntownDC BID. "We are thrilled to host the market for our 19th year. This festive market not only provides a platform for small businesses and artisans to flourish but also brings our community together in a joyous celebration while amplifying the vibrancy of the downtown community.”



Vendors featured at this year’s Holiday Market include 15 local businesses that are Made In DC-certified, a DSLBD designation promoting businesses that are headquartered and produce goods in DC. These include:

Shoppers interested in supporting small and local businesses this holiday season can also use Shop in the District, a comprehensive local retail guide created by the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) and the Washington DC Economic Partnership (WDCEP).



“Supporting small businesses is paramount to preserving the unique character of our community and fostering economic vitality,” said Rosemary Suggs Evans, Interim Director of the Department of Small and Local Business Development. “When we shop locally, we contribute to the vibrant spirit of our neighborhoods.”



As part of the opening festivities, marketgoers were given a sneak peek into this year’s iconic Washington Ballet production of “The Nutcracker.” The Washington Ballet’s Nutcracker runs from November 25 to December 30, regularly attracting tens of thousands of residents and tourists to the historic Warner Theatre. Additionally, performers from the Washington National Opera and Grammy and Tony Award-winning singer Jennifer Holliday made appearances, performing for the crowd in attendance.



Adding to the holiday season, DC Cocktail Week, presented by the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW), will run from November 28 through December 5. Over 100 local establishments will participate in its inaugural debut, offering unique cocktails and menus throughout the week, allowing residents and visitors another opportunity to support local establishments and experience DC’s thriving culinary scene.



“DC Cocktail Week is not just about enjoying crafted cocktails; it's a celebration of our community's culinary diversity,” said Shawn Townsend, RAMW President. “It's an opportunity to explore the DC culinary scene and support local establishments while toasting to the vibrant spirit that makes DC's dining experience truly exceptional.”



To learn more about the Downtown Holiday Market, the Washington Ballet, and DC Cocktail Week, visit:

Social Media:

Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos