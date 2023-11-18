When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: November 17, 2023 FDA Publish Date: November 17, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Fruit/Fruit Product

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: The HMC Group Marketing, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) HMC Farms/Signature Farms Product Description: Product Description Whole Peaches, Plums, and Nectarines

November 17, 2023 - The HMC Group Marketing, Inc., which does business as HMC Farms, is voluntarily recalling peaches, plums and nectarines sold in retail stores between May 1 and November 15, 2022 and between May 1 and November 15, 2023. The fruit is being recalled because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled fruit was distributed nationwide and sold at retail stores as individual pieces of fruit bearing PLU stickers (see photos) or in consumer packaging (also shown in the attached photos) AND sold at retail between May 1 and November 15, 2022 and between May 1 and November 15, 2023.

This recall includes only conventionally grown fruit – no organic fruit is being recalled. Peaches, plums, and nectarines currently available for sale at retail stores are not included in this recall.

The recalled peaches have been linked to an outbreak of Listeriosis that has resulted in eleven illnesses.

Consumers: Although the recalled fruit is no longer available in retail stores, consumers may have frozen the recalled fruit at home for later use. Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled fruit, not consume it, and discard it. Consumers with further questions can contact the company’s consumer information desk at 844-483-3867, Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

This recall is being carried out with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.