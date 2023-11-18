Reusable Resuscitators Market to Cross USD 1.0 billion by 2031, Garnering a 6.4% CAGR | TMR Report

Sustainable demand and high-quality raw materials will drive the market for resuscitators.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global reusable resuscitators industry was valued at US$ 503.5 Million in 2021. The industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031, surpassing US$ 1.0 billion. Reusable resuscitators can be used in emergency medical situations to ventilate patients with breathing difficulties or respiratory distress manually.

With advances in technology and healthcare practices, reusable resuscitators can be designed and improved over time. Advanced materials could make resuscitators more durable, lighter, and more infection-proof. The use of antimicrobial materials can further minimize contamination risks. Real-time feedback could become more common on ventilation parameters like tidal volumes and ventilation rates. A smart resuscitator may include physiological sensors that provide data for better decision-making while monitoring physiological parameters.

Healthcare providers may appreciate design improvements that improve the user-friendliness of resuscitators. As resuscitators become smaller and more portable, they will be easier to carry, especially during an emergency or when patients are being transferred. With advancements in automation, healthcare providers can provide more effective ventilation in a more consistent manner. The ventilation parameters could be optimized based on patient needs using algorithms or artificial intelligence.

Patients of all ages can benefit from resuscitators with various features that can be adjusted to fit their needs. Adapters of future resuscitation systems may use environmentally friendly materials and manufacturing processes to adapt to global efforts to reduce healthcare pollution.

Global Reusable Resuscitators Market: Key Players

The market is fragmented with many domestic and international players in the global market. Several vendors are increasing their market share for reusable resuscitators by approving and launching new products.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

Ambu A/S

Besmed Health Business Corp.

BLS Systems Limited

EMSRUN

HUM Gesellschaft für Homecare und Medizintechnik GmbH

ICU Medical, Inc.

Kay & Company

Laerdal Medical

Shining World Health Care Co., Ltd.

Vyaire Medical, Inc.

WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG

Zeal Medical

Key Findings of Market Report

Due to increasing research and development, demand for reusable resuscitators will increase in the years ahead.

Based on product type, with pop-off valve segment will dominate the industry in 2023.

Resuscitators are expected to be in high demand among the adult generation during the growing years.

A growing number of diseases will drive demand for these devices in the coming years, especially in hospital segments.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have a growing geriatric population, thus driving demand for reusable resuscitators.

Global Reusable Resuscitators Market: Growth Drivers

Cardiovascular and respiratory emergencies are on the rise as the global population ages. Because of the growing demand for reusable resuscitators in geriatric care settings, reusable resuscitators are essential tools for managing such emergencies.

Asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other respiratory disorders are on the rise throughout the world. As an essential component of the response to emergencies, reusable resuscitators contribute to the growth of this market.

Healthcare professionals and the general public are becoming more aware of the importance of basic and advanced life support (BLS) training programs. Resuscitation training includes these devices, resulting in a growth in the market.

As resuscitation technology advances, things like better materials, ergonomics, and user-friendly features contribute to the market's growth. Reusable, easier and more efficient resuscitators are attractive to healthcare providers.

Along with government regulations requiring accessibility to life-saving equipment, government programs to improve healthcare infrastructure and emergency response systems help drive the market. These devices are more likely to be adopted if they comply with standards and regulations.

Resuscitation equipment is in high demand in healthcare environments and public spaces due to the increasing emphasis on emergency preparedness and response. Ambulance services and emergency medical kits use reusable resuscitators, contributing to continued market growth.

Global Reusable Resuscitators Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to hold the majority share of the market. Due to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure and advanced medical practices, medical devices such as reusable resuscitators are in high demand in North America.

Resuscitation devices with high quality and compliance are in high demand due to government regulations like the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in the United States.

Due to the widespread training in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), there is a growing need for reliable resuscitation equipment. Medical technology is often adopted and demanded in North America. More advanced ones can replace older resuscitation devices due to advances in technology.

Key Developments

In September 2022, a leading medical equipment manufacturer approved their silicone resuscitation devices, silicone masks, NeoNatalie resuscitation devices, upright bag masks, upright bag masks with PEEP, and newborn masks.

Global Reusable Resuscitators Market: Segmentation

By Product

Without Pop-off Valve

With Pop-off Valve

By Age Group

Adult

Pediatric

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

