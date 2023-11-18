National Assembly to supervise real estate market management, social housing development

VIETNAM, November 18 - HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) will conduct supreme supervision on the implementation of policies and laws on real estate market management and social housing development from 2015 to the end of 2023, a conference on Friday was told.

The NA organised a teleconference to review the parliament’s supervisory agenda for 2023 and to launch new tasks for 2024.

Another programme under supreme supervision will be the implementation of Resolution 43/2022/QH15 on fiscal and monetary policies supporting socio-economic recovery and development programmes as well as NA resolutions on a number of key national projects until the end of the year.

Next year the NA Standing Committee will supervise the implementation of policies and laws on management reform and improving the quality and operational efficiency of public units.

The committee will scrutinise the implementation of policies and laws on traffic safety and order as well.

Sen. Lieut. Gen Trần Quang Phương, NA vice chairman, said the conference launching the NA’s supervisory agenda, held annually since the beginning of the 15th NA tenure, was an innovative step to improve the quality and efficiency of the NA's activities, and highly appreciated by NA deputies and voters.

He said the oversight activities of the NA, NA Standing Committee and other committees, NA delegations and NA deputies had been strengthened with drastic changes in mindset and methods, making the supervisory more effective and practical.

Bùi Văn Cường, Secretary General of the NA and Chairman of the NA Office said for the first time in 2023, the NA conducted supervision on three national target programmes at the same time since they started implementation.

This had encouraged localities and ministries to accelerate the progress of those programmes, showing the determination of the NA and the Government in lifting obstacles and bottlenecks in the programme implementation, he said.

The question-and-answer session at the sixth meeting of the 15th NA was prepared early and organised far differently from other sessions of the previous meetings. The deputies’ questions were divided into four area groups, ensuring that both questions and answers were focused and covered areas under supervision, he said.

NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ said the question-and-answer session at the sixth meeting saw active and practical debates.

Thematic supervision was a bright spot in the NA’s supervisory work, making major changes, he said.

The vote of confidence attracted special attention, not only from NA deputies but also from a large number of voters. From the beginning of the 15th term, the vote had followed the Party's procedures, regulations and State laws to proceed carefully, thoughtfully and thoroughly, ensuring democracy, openness, and transparency, he said.

Huệ said the supervisory agenda in 2024 would focus on the amended and supplemented law on a number of articles of the Law on Oversight Activities of the NA and People’s Councils.

The NA Chairman emphasised that the quality and effectiveness of oversight activities had an important impact not only on the legislative quality and decisions on important issues of the country but also on all State activities.

The supervisory activities not only aimed to ensure that the laws are strictly and consistently enforced, but also promote the responsibility of State agencies, bringing the laws to life and building a Vietnamese socialist law-governed state, he said. — VNS