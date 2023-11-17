Governor Abbott Honors Bravery Of New DPS Troopers In Austin

TEXAS, November 17 - November 17, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated new graduates joining the most elite law enforcement agency in the nation at the Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Recruit Class B-2023 Graduation Ceremony in Austin. During his keynote address, the Governor congratulated the 94 graduate troopers on completing a rigorous 30-week training program and thanked them for answering the call to serve and protect their fellow Texans.

“As you take your oath today as DPS troopers, you are answering a higher calling to protect and serve our state and all who call it home,” said Governor Abbott. “DPS troopers are the go-to team to protect our state, acting as the first on the scene at major emergencies and saving lives. Thank you for your service, commitment, and bravery to Texas and to Texans. You are now part of the DPS legacy—a legacy built by heroes. Congratulations Recruit Class B-2023 on this tremendous achievement.”

DPS Class B-2023 graduates include 30 military veterans, 15 women, 10 with prior law enforcement experience, and 41 who speak more than one language. Class B-2023 graduates will report to their individual duty stations on December 10, 2023.

The Governor was joined by DPS Director Steve McCraw, Texas Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven P. Mach, Texas Public Safety Commissioner Nelda Blair, DPS Chief James Thomas, Assistant Chief Derek Prestridge, Major Jason Griffin, Captain Shannon Hamby, Sergeant Jeremy Amis, and other state and law enforcement officials.