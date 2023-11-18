District of Columbia Unemployment Rate Holds at 5.0 Percent in October

Washington, DC – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 5.0 percent in October 2023; unchanged from the revised September 2023 rate of 5.0 percent.

The District’s preliminary October job estimates show an increase of 4,300 jobs, for a total of 785,300 jobs in the District. The private sector increased by 4,400 jobs. The public sector decreased by 100 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.

"Our commitment to District residents has only increased,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. "With our expansion of the DC Infrastructure Academy and our HBCU Public Service Program, we want residents to understand we are committed to providing quality training and economic opportunities across all 8 wards.”

The number of employed District residents increased by 1,600 from 375,200 in September 2023 to 376,800 in October 2023. The civilian labor force for the District increased by 1,900 from 394,800 in September 2023 to 396,700 in October 2023. The labor force participation rate increased by 0.3 percentage points from 71.1 percent in September 2023 to 71.4 percent in October 2023.

Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector remained the same, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 1,000 jobs, jobs remained the same as a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sectors decreased 100 jobs, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 15,800 jobs, jobs increased by 300 or 1.94 percent from a year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector increased by 600 after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 30,700 jobs, jobs remained the same as a year ago.

The Information sector remained the same, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 21,300 jobs, jobs increased by 300 or 1.43 percent from a year ago.

Financial Activities sector increased by 200 jobs, after decreasing by 300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 28,500 jobs, jobs increased by 700 or 2.52 percent from a year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector increased by 1,100 jobs, after increasing by 800 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 177,300 jobs, jobs increased by 1,500 or .85 percent from a year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector increased by 1,500 jobs, after increasing by 4,100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 127,300 jobs, jobs increased by 2,000 or 1.6 percent from a year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector increased by 1,200 jobs, after an increase of 700 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 78,500 jobs, jobs increased by 6,000 or 8.28 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector decreased by 100 jobs, after a increase of 600 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 71,200 jobs, jobs increased by 3500 or 5.17 percent from a year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents increased by 1,600 over the month to 376,800. The civilian labor force increased by 1,900 to 396,700.

One year ago, total employment was 371,500 and the civilian labor force was 387,800.

The number of unemployed was 16,200, and the unemployment rate was 4.2 percent.

NOTES: The October 2023 final and November 2023 preliminary unemployment rates will be released on Friday December 22, 2023. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available HERE.

Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined through the use of two different monthly surveys.

Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).

Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).

Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.

Data reflects 2022 annual benchmark revisions.

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.