Secretary of State Tre Hargett Presents Tennessee College of Applied Technology Pulaski with Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett presented the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Pulaski with an award for winning the annual Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition in the Tennessee College of Applied Technology category.

“I commend the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Pulaski students who worked to earn this award by increasing voter registration among their fellow students,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “The first step in taking part in our democratic election process is registering to vote. I hope all the newly registered students become lifelong voters.”

The Secretary of State’s 2023 Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition was held during National Voter Registration Month in September. Thirty-eight of Tennessee’s 2- and 4-year colleges, universities and technical colleges across the state participated in this year’s contest.

“I am extremely proud of our staff, faculty, and students to be recognized for their efforts in this competition,” said Tennessee College of Applied Technology Pulaski President Mike Whitehead. “This achievement would not have been possible without the enthusiastic participation and dedication of our students, faculty, and staff. Together, we have demonstrated the immense potential of our college community to create positive change, mobilize for a common cause, and amplify the voices of the next generation of voters. We express our gratitude to the Tennessee Secretary of State's office for organizing this competition that empowers and encourages students to exercise their democratic rights.”

In addition to Tennessee College of Applied Technology Pulaski, Cumberland University earned the top spot in the private school category, Pellissippi State Community College won in the 2-year community college category and Middle Tennessee State University won in the 4-year public university category in this year’s Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition.

The winning schools were selected based on points earned by registering students to vote, creating a voter registration campaign for their campus and promoting voter registration on social media using #GoVoteTN along with their campus-specific hashtag.

For more information about the Secretary of State's civic engagement initiatives, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.