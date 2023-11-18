Secretary Hargett Presents Archival Grant to Wilson County Archives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Senator Mark Pody, Representative Clark Boyd, Representative Susan Lynn, Representative Michael Hale and Secretary of State Tre Hargett supported the Wilson County Archives with a $5,000 archival grant for new roller shelves.

“These funds will ensure proper storage of our records for generations to come. I applaud local officials and Secretary Hargett for their partnership in making this happen,” said Sen. Pody.

“The history of our community can be found in the documents stored at the Wilson County Archives. This grant will ensure these irreplaceable records remain accessible for current and future generations to learn from. We appreciate Secretary Hargett and the archives staff for their commitment to these efforts,” said Rep. Clark Boyd, State Rep. Susan Lynn and State Rep. Michael Hale.

These archival grants, which are used to support local archive development across the state, are funded by the Tennessee General Assembly and administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State. More than $58,000 in state funds are being awarded to develop and enhance 16 county government archives across Tennessee.

“Ensuring the preservation of irreplaceable historical records is important to protect Tennessee’s rich history for future generations,” said Secretary Hargett. “I appreciate Sen. Pody, Rep. Boyd, Rep. Lynn and Rep. Hale supporting this grant, which will play an important role in preserving the invaluable stories of the people and places of Wilson County.”

To learn more about archival grants administrated by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.