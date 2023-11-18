Hire Dragons Named to the 19th Annual Aggie 100, Honored as a Fastest-Growing Company
COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hire Dragons of Austin is among the top 100 companies from around the world selected for the 19th annual Aggie 100 which honors the fastest-growing companies owned or led by former students of Texas A&M University. Hire Dragons was recognized as number 15 with a compound annual growth rate of 105.11%. The Aggie 100 was founded and is hosted by the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at Texas A&M University.
Lamar & Laura Romero Receiving Aggie 100 Award for placing as the 15th Honoree in the Recent 19th Annual Aggie 100
Hire Dragons is changing the face of gig work and brand experiences with their unique approach to tastings across the USA. This dynamic Brand Ambassador Gig Work Agency breathes life into the stories of the brands it partners with, making every event feel like an intimate soiree rather than a promotion. Their passionate Brand Ambassadors don't just share drinks; they share experiences, creating personal connections that turn first-time samplers into loyal fans. At the heart of Hire Dragons' ethos is the ingenuity of Lamar Romero, who has nurtured the company into a thriving community where authentic interactions are the norm. Romero's commitment to meaningful engagement has not only set Hire Dragons apart but has also redefined the art of brand storytelling.
“We believe every person has great potential and deserves a chance to thrive and realize greatness.” - Laura Valentino Romerol.
The 100 Aggie-owned companies with the highest compound annual revenue growth from 2020 to 2022 were recognized at a formal celebration at the Hall of Champions at Texas A&M University’s Kyle Field on Oct. 27. The honorees were joined in celebration by family, friends, employees, faculty, administrators, current students and fellow entrepreneurs.
“The 19th year of Aggie 100 was literally one for the books,” said Blake Petty ’98, executive director of the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship. “This year saw three Aggie 100 records broken, including the highest number of applications and the highest threshold of a growth rate just to qualify for the list.”
“Any company on the 2023 Aggie 100 should be incredibly proud of this accomplishment as this was the hardest year to make it onto the list,” Petty continued. “As we look ahead to celebrating twenty years of Aggie 100 in 2024, we continue to be impressed by and proud of the accomplishments and successes of Aggie Entrepreneurs. Celebrating and honoring them is always a highlight of our year.”
A complete list of Aggie 100 companies, including past years, can be viewed at aggie100.com.
Hire Dragons
Since 2013 Hire Dragons has been a cutting-edge national tastings and brand activations agency where they pour drinks and tell stories. They serve as a strategic guide to untapped potential, navigating beverage brands toward explosive growth in coveted markets. Hire Dragons pioneered an Advanced Tastings Ecosystem for the beer, wine, liquor, and non-alcoholic verticals powered by our in-house tech aptly named the Dragon Engagement Network™. This custom state-of-the-art technology fuses profound brand education and cultural finesse to deliver memorable brand experiences to consumers all across the United States. Learn more at http://www.hiredragons.com/ and follow us @hiredragons.
