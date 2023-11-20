Tervis Adds Licensed Sports and Entertainment Four-Packs
Our customers are extremely loyal to their icons and sports teams...We can’t wait for people to start enjoying these fun designs just in time for the holidays.”NORTH VENICE, FLORIDA, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tervis, the nationally loved and family-owned drinkware company founded in 1946, recently added licensed sports and entertainment designs to its 16-ounce four-pack sets. Prior to this release, customers could only purchase four-packs in clear, solid colors, and floral artistic prints.
The newly introduced licensed sports and entertainment designs available in four-pack sets include Harry PotterTM, Marvel, Spider-Man, Disney, Star WarsTM, PeanutsTM, Dr. SuessTM, NFL® and NBA.
“We’re excited to make holiday shopping a little easier this year with curated bundles that feature many of our most popular, beloved entertainment properties and sports teams,” said Hosana Fieber, chief executive officer for Tervis. “Our customers are extremely loyal to their icons and sports teams, and these new, highly sought-after designs are already flying off the shelves. We can’t wait for people to start enjoying these fun designs just in time for the holidays.”
Customers can save up to 30 percent when purchasing a four-pack set versus purchasing individually, making these popular bundles the perfect gift.
The four-pack sets will include the classic 16-ounce tumblers that offer double-walled insulated construction, keeping drinks hot or cold longer, while also reducing condensation and preventing rings left behind on the table. Strong, impact-resistant BPA-free material allows the cups to take a tumble without shattering, and each classic tumbler is proudly made in America and backed by a lifetime guarantee, allowing consumers to buy with confidence. These Tervis tumblers are microwave, freezer and dishwasher safe for no-worry convenience, and fit most cup holders.
The newly introduced licensed sports and entertainment designs are now available online at Tervis.com and Tervis retail locations. To view the offerings, visit Tervis.com/bundles.
About Tervis
Tervis is a third-generation family-owned and operated business founded in 1946. Its drinkware is renowned for durable construction, timeless decorations & designs, and premium insulation qualities that have stood the test of time. The Tervis Classic Drinkware Portfolio offers an industry leading lifetime guarantee. Tervis headquarters are located at 201 Triple Diamond Blvd., North Venice, Florida 34275. For more information, visit Tervis.com.
