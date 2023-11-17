Submit Release
FEMA Continues to Hire for the Illinois Disaster Recovery Team

CHICAGO – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has an immediate need to employ residents to work as temporary local hires to assist with disaster response and recovery efforts. Local hire employees are local residents who aid in the recovery of their community. FEMA encourages you to apply for this exciting opportunity!

Currently we are hiring for the following local hire position. The job announcement will expire on Nov. 23, 2023, so apply soon! To learn more about the types of positions and their roles in FEMA, please visit FEMA Cadres.

Morton Grove

• Interagency Recovery Coordination Community Planning Capacity Building Manager USAJOBS - Job Announcement

Most temporary local hires are employed through a streamlined hiring process. A local hire’s term of employment is up to 120 days, though it may be extended in 120-day increments. Visit the link above for additional information, including job responsibilities and compensation.

FEMA is an equal opportunity employer. Salaries are comparable to local pay rates.

Conditions of Employment:

You must be a U.S. citizen to be considered for this position.
You must successfully pass a background investigation.
Selective Service registration is required for males born after Dec. 31, 1959.
Review job announcements for additional conditions of employment.

To see other FEMA career postings, visit fema.gov/careers.

For additional information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4728.

                                                                          ###

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. Reasonable accommodations, including translation and American Sign Language interpreters via Video Relay Service will be available to ensure effective communication with applicants with limited English proficiency, disabilities and access and functional needs. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362 (including 711 or Video Relay).

