Teck Named as One of Canada’s Top 100 Employers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) has been named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers for the seventh consecutive year by Mediacorp Canada’s Top Employers program, which recognizes companies for exceptional human resources programs and innovative workplace policies.

“At Teck, our greatest strength is our people, who are skilled, passionate and focused on providing essential resources to the world while caring for people and the environment,” said Jonathan Price, President and CEO. “We are committed to fostering workplaces where people can build rewarding careers in a safe, inclusive, and supportive atmosphere.”

Editors at Mediacorp, Canada’s largest publisher of employment periodicals, grade employers on eight criteria, including health, financial & family benefits, community involvement, employee communications, and training and skills development.

More information on the Canada’s Top 100 Employers program can be found here: https://www.canadastop100.com/national/

Teck has also been named one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People.

Learn more about building a career with Teck at www.teck.com/careers.

About Teck

As one of Canada’s leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

