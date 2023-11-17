ICYMI: 26 Attorneys General Demand Congress and White House Provide Immediate and Significant Support to Israel

NASHVILLE – On Tuesday, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti joined 25 other state attorneys general in sending a letter urging both Congress and the White House to provide immediate aid -- including military resources, intelligence, and humanitarian assistance -- to Israel as she defends herself against those who seek her annihilation.

“Since her inception, Israel has faced innumerable challenges and threats to her existence,” the letter stated. “And hatred for the Jewish people extends far beyond Israel’s borders, as many Jews in communities around the world—including in America—are targeted for their ethnic heritage and faith.”

The letter noted that the horrific Islamic extremist terrorist attack against Israel on October 7th proved “yet again, and perhaps more so than at any time since WWII, that the United States of America must stand with unwavering, unbending, and unrelenting support for the Jewish people during their great time of need.”

The letter continued, saying, “That is why we are asking the federal government to immediately muster the resources and humanitarian assistance Israel requires to achieve victory over her enemies. As we show financial and other support for Israel and negotiate the release of hostages, we are sympathetic to any innocent Palestinian men, women and children in Gaza who are also suffering immensely by no fault of their own.”

The attorneys general also vowed to “stand against all acts of violence against Jewish community members everywhere in the world, including in our own States, where we have absolutely no tolerance for these hateful crimes.”

The full letter can be read here.

The following attorneys general signed onto the latest letter Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

# # #

