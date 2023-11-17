Submit Release
SBA Administrator Guzman to Preview Small Business Saturday with Veteran Entrepreneurs in Virginia

Administrator Guzman Will Visit Veterans’ Small Business Pop-Up, Promote Upcoming Small Business Saturday

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, November 18, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s cabinet for America’s 33 million small businesses, will visit the “Veterans Growing America” small business pop-up to meet Veteran entrepreneurs, do some holiday shopping, and promote the upcoming Small Business Saturday on November 25.

MEDIA RSVP: Specific location information will be provided upon successful RSVP HERE.

Saturday, November 18 – Woodbridge, Virginia

Veterans Growing America Pop-Up Shopping
WHO:                 SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman

WHEN:                            11:15 a.m. ET

WHERE:            Location details sent upon RSVP to this link.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration 
The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, or expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit sba.gov. 


Christine Saah-Nazer
U.S. Small Business Administration
202-765-0304
christine.saahnazer@sba.gov

Han Nguyen
U.S. Small Business Administration
202-765-0304
han.nguyen@sba.gov

Rebecca Galanti
U.S. Small Business Administration
202-765-0304
Rebecca.Galanti@sba.gov

